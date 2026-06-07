Fourteen Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests Following Henry Nowak Stabbing

Three more men have been charged with violent disorder after protests in Southampton triggered by the release of police bodycam footage regarding the fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak. The protests resulted in injuries to eleven officers and a police officer's dog as objects were thrown. The new charges bring the total to fourteen, with several individuals already pleading guilty.

Three additional men have been charged in connection with the protests that erupted in Southampton following the release of police bodycam footage concerning the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak .

The demonstrations, which turned violent on Tuesday, resulted in injuries to eleven police officers and a police dog. Demonstrators hurled various items including wheelie bins and chairs. The newly charged individuals are Darren Medhurst, 36, and Jordan Hambleton, 19, both from Southampton, along with Callum Darch, 27, from Romsey. They all face charges of violent disorder.

These three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday. Their charges bring the total number of men now charged in relation to the protest violence to fourteen. Earlier proceedings have already seen eight men plead guilty to violent disorder. One of those individuals also admitted possession of a dog lead with a metal carabiner as an offensive weapon.

Another man has denied a charge of assaulting a police officer. Several court appearances have occurred in recent days. On Saturday, Harry Varney, 34, and Dillon Crawford, 29, of Southampton, Taylor Grundy, 22, of Gosport, and Andrew Summerhayes, 38, of Romsey, appeared before the magistrates. In a separate hearing, Kevin Reeves, 31, and Andrew Riddett, 38, both from Southampton, entered no plea to violent disorder charges.

Connor Bishop, 24 from Southampton, and Reece Robinson, 21, and Noah Etherington, 18, from Havant, admitted violent disorder during earlier magistrates' court hearings. Also on Thursday, Matt Styler, 50, of Gosport, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer. The protests were triggered by the release of police bodycam footage showing the moments leading to Nowak's death. The teenager, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was fatally stabbed in Southampton last December.

The perpetrator, Vickrum Digwa, 23, falsely alleged that he had been racially abused and claimed he acted in self-defence. The incident and subsequent footage have sparked significant community tension and legal proceedings on multiple fronts, addressing both the initial homicide and the subsequent public disorder





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Southampton Protests Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Violent Disorder Police Injury Court Hearings Guilty Pleas Stabbing

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