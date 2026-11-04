Fourth Teen Arrested in Halloween Stabbing of Five Boys in Eastleigh

Police arrest a fourth suspect in the stabbing of five teenage boys at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford. One victim remains in life-threatening condition as investigations continue.

Police in Hampshire have arrested a fourth teenager following a violent stabbing incident that left five teenage boys injured at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh. The arrest of the 16-year-old suspect occurred on Wednesday, October 31, on suspicion of attempted murder. This latest detention brings the total number of individuals in custody to four as the investigation into the attack continues.

The incident took place on Saturday, October 31, at approximately 10:30 pm at a residential address on Park Road in Chandler's Ford. The property is a £800,000 four-bedroom home where a 17-year-old girl had organized a supervised gathering for her close friends. The original guest list was expected to include around 30 to 40 attendees, but the event was disrupted when details of the party were shared online, attracting a much larger crowd.

Also read Two arrested after stabbing attack at Hampshire Halloween party

Details Of The Park Road Attack

The situation escalated when approximately 100 individuals arrived at the property, many of whom were uninvited. Witnesses report that a group of teenagers scaled the wooden fence surrounding the garden and entered the premises despite not knowing the hosts. The presence of so many uninvited guests, some of whom had traveled from a nearby bash in Romsey that had been shut down earlier in the evening, led to a confrontation.

A fight broke out between the boys who were originally at the party and the group that had gatecrashed. The violence turned serious when the intruders pulled out knives. The five victims, who are believed to be friends of the host and former classmates from Thornden School in Chandler's Ford, were assaulted in the garden and on the surrounding streets. Four of the boys sustained serious injuries, while the fifth suffered a severe wound.

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The victims are aged between 16 and 17 years old. Three of them attended Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh after completing their GCSE exams the previous year. The attacker group fled the scene immediately after the stabbings, leaving the victims to receive emergency medical attention from paramedics and the air ambulance team that landed in a nearby recreation ground.

Suspects In Southampton And Bristol

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that three individuals were arrested earlier in the investigation. Two 16-year-old boys from Southampton and one 17-year-old boy from Southampton were taken into custody on suspicion of murder. A 16-year-old boy from Bristol was also arrested on suspicion of murder. All four suspects have not been named for legal reasons and remain in police custody.

Police have been granted a court extension to allow for further questioning of the detainees. During this week, officers conducted searches of three addresses linked to the arrested teenagers. Two of these properties are located in Southampton, and one is in Bristol. Investigators seized several items from these locations as part of their ongoing evidence gathering process.

The investigation is actively reviewing footage from the area to identify all individuals involved. Officers are working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the violence. The constabulary has emphasized that the inquiry remains a high priority and that they are continuing to gather witness statements and forensic evidence from the scene on Park Road.

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Victim Conditions And Community Impact

Medical updates provided by police on Tuesday indicate that four of the five victims have been discharged from the hospital. However, one 17-year-old boy remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition. Emergency responders treated the victims on the pavement outside the house for approximately 40 minutes before transporting them to medical facilities. One boy received a blood transfusion and oxygen therapy during this critical period.

Local residents described the sudden shift in atmosphere during the party. One witness noted that the crowd was initially well-behaved, with about 80 young people laughing and chatting outside. The mood changed abruptly when screams were heard, signaling the start of the fight. Another resident recalled hearing a male voice identify the incident as a knife attack shortly after the violence erupted.

The attack has caused significant concern in the Eastleigh community. The victims were known locally as students who had recently transitioned from secondary school to college. The involvement of teenagers from both Southampton and Bristol highlights the cross-regional nature of the social networks that may have facilitated the gathering of uninvited guests.

As the investigation proceeds, police are urging anyone with information about the event to come forward. The arrests made so far represent significant progress in identifying the perpetrators. The community continues to await updates on the condition of the teenager in life-threatening care and the outcome of the legal proceedings against the detained suspects.