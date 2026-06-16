FOX Earns £186m from World Cup Hydration Breaks Amid Controversy Over Commercial Motives

US broadcaster FOX has earned over £186 million in sponsorship revenue from hydration breaks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking debate over whether the breaks are truly for player welfare or commercial gain. The rule, implemented in every match regardless of conditions, has been criticised for disrupting game flow and being exploited by teams for tactical changes.

Hydration breaks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup have generated substantial revenue for US broadcaster FOX , with sponsorship deals earning over £186 million. These three-minute breaks, introduced at halftime of both halves in every match regardless of temperature or conditions, have sparked controversy.

While officially justified as a player welfare measure to allow rest and hydration during hot summer conditions in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, evidence suggests commercial motives dominate. Broadcasters, including FOX, use these stoppages to air commercials, and Hackett's revelations have intensified debate over the rule's true purpose. Criticism of the hydration breaks has grown throughout the tournament. They disrupt game flow, can halt a team's momentum, and have been applied even when one side is under heavy pressure.

Notably, during Scotland's 1-0 victory over Haiti, a break was called just as Scotland earned a corner, prompting strong criticism from Keith Hackett. Additionally, teams have exploited the three minutes for tactical adjustments, leading to goals shortly after play resumes. FOX itself violated regulations during Mexico's opening match against South Africa, returning to coverage 10 seconds late after the break. The controversy raises questions about FIFA's decision-making.

With mounting scrutiny, it remains uncertain whether the hydration breaks will be retained for the 2030 World Cup. The situation highlights the tension between commercial interests and the integrity of the game.





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World Cup Hydration Breaks FOX Sponsorship FIFA Player Welfare Commercial Controversy

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