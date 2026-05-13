Fox News Host Kat Timpf Shares Grief Over Unexpected Death of Father, Daniel, Aged 69

Kat Timpf, a Fox News host, has expressed her devastation over the sudden death of her father, Daniel, aged 69. Her father's unexpected passing has left her feeling 'living an unimaginable horror,' and she struggles to comprehend how she will recover from this tragedy. Timpf previously underwent a double mastectomy last year, having been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer 15 hours before the birth of her first child. Her father, Daniel, was her 'rock' and 'best friend,' as she described him in her statement. In her statement, Timpf urged her followers to 'do something kind for someone you know' and asked for donations for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she was treated last year, in lieu of flowers.

Fox News host Kat Timpf has said she is 'living an unimaginable horror' following her father's unexpected death aged 69. The 37-year-old presenter announced on Tuesday that her dad, Daniel, died suddenly on May 7 and that she does not know how she will recover.

Timpf's tragedy comes after she underwent a double mastectomy last year. She was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer 15 hours before the birth of her first child. In a statement, Timpf described her late father as 'loyal, funny, kind, selfless, hard-working, and so devoted to his children' and that he was her 'rock' and her 'best friend.





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