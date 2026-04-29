Fox News' Jesse Watters Attends State Dinner Amid Past Relationship Controversy

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters and his wife, Emma DiGiovine, were invited to a state dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla, sparking discussion about the appropriateness of the invitation given Watters' past relationship with DiGiovine while he was married.

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters and his wife, Emma DiGiovine, were among the guests at a lavish state dinner hosted by the White House for King Charles and Queen Camilla .

Watters' invitation has drawn attention due to the circumstances surrounding his relationship with DiGiovine, a former producer at Fox News. Their connection began while Watters was still married to his ex-wife, Noelle Inguagiato, and surfaced after a resurfaced video of Watters recounting a questionable story about how he initiated their relationship sparked controversy.

In the video, Watters jokingly claimed he deflated DiGiovine’s tires to engineer a situation where he could offer her a ride, a story he later dismissed as a joke. Despite the initial backlash, the couple married in 2019 and now have two children together. The state dinner, the first of President Donald Trump’s second term, was a grand affair featuring a four-course meal.

The menu included delicacies like hearts of palm salad, spring herb ravioli with morels from the White House Kitchen Garden, Dover sole meunière, and a beehive-shaped chocolate gâteau showcasing honey from the White House’s own beehive. The event was attended by a number of prominent figures from Fox News, including Bret Baier, Maria Bartiromo, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Rachel Campos Duffy, and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted the British royals on the South Lawn, with Trump praising King Charles’ speech to Congress. The First Lady wore a pale pink Dior gown, while Queen Camilla donned a deep pink Fiona Clare dress and a historic amethyst and diamond necklace. This invitation to Watters raises questions about the appropriateness of including individuals with controversial personal histories at high-profile state events.

The incident involving the resurfaced video and the initial reports of their relationship while Watters was married have fueled debate about whether a public figure’s private conduct should impact their representation of their network at such occasions. President Trump previously held only two state dinners during his first term, and had often criticized the use of tents for larger events, preferring to utilize the State Dining Room or the Rose Garden.

This dinner, held in the East Room, marks a return to a more traditional setting for these diplomatic gatherings. The event was extensively covered by the White House press pool, highlighting the significance of the visit and the ongoing relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom





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Jesse Watters Emma Digiovine State Dinner King Charles Queen Camilla Fox News Donald Trump Melania Trump

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