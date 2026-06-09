Fox seeks dismissal of libel claims by TV commentator Kaur

Laurence Fox's lawyers argue that social media posts about Narinder Kaur are not defamatory, as society no longer stigmatizes sex work. A High Court judge is considering the natural meaning of the posts.

The High Court in London is considering a bid by hard-right activist Laurence Fox to have libel claims brought against him by television commentator Narinder Kaur dismissed.

Fox, 48, the former husband of Doctor Who star Billie Piper, faces 18 libel claims and 35 harassment claims from Kaur, 53, over posts on X and social media videos. Kaur's lawyers argue that some posts would be understood to mean she is a hypocrite and a braindead moronic prostitute who sold pornographic photos of herself.

In addition to libel, Kaur is suing Fox for harassment, data protection breaches, and misuse of private information. The feud between the two publicly erupted in April 2024, when Fox allegedly shared an intimate upskirt photo of Kaur to his 500,000 followers on X. Kaur described the experience as like being assaulted every day. Fox has since been charged under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 in relation to the alleged posting.

However, at a preliminary hearing on Monday, Fox's lawyers argued that the posts in question either could not be defamatory or would not be understood as referring to Kaur, and thus the libel claims should be dismissed. Judge Mr Justice Linden was asked to consider the natural and ordinary meaning of the posts and whether they could be defamatory.

David Mitchell, representing Kaur, told the hearing that there was a stigma attached to the suggestion that someone was a sex worker. He said the posts were not neutral statements but were loaded with condemnation and opprobrium.

In contrast, Greg Callus, for Fox, argued that the posts were not defamatory and that social views on sexual activity have changed in England and Wales. In written submissions, Callus stated that English society no longer has a consensus of disapproving of sex workers any more than it maintains a consensus disapproving of gay or trans people. He also argued that society does not consider selling photos on OnlyFans to be serious enough to substantially adversely affect someone's reputation.

Fox's lawyers also made a bid to have the data protection and misuse of private information claims thrown out. Fox did not attend court. The hearing before Mr Justice Linden is due to conclude on Tuesday, with a judgment expected in writing at a later date.

The outcome will determine whether the libel and related claims proceed to a full trial, potentially setting a precedent for how social media posts are interpreted under defamation law in the context of changing social norms





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Laurence Fox Narinder Kaur Libel Harassment High Court

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