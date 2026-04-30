FPL Season Finale: Balancing Consistency and Differential Picks for Gameweek 36

With four weeks left in the FPL season, managers must balance explosive differentials and consistent performers while planning for the final double gameweek. Manchester City's defensive assets and key players like Haaland are highlighted, along with notable performances and upcoming expert insights.

As the Fantasy Premier League ( FPL ) season enters its final four weeks, managers face the challenge of balancing explosive differential picks to climb the ranks while maintaining trust in consistent performers who have carried their teams all season.

This week, the focus shifts to planning for the final double gameweek of the season, Gameweek 36, where teams like Manchester City will play twice. If managers are not already tripled up on Pep Guardiola's side, they should strategize their transfers accordingly. The team of the week is curated based on current FPL prices within a £100m budget, simulating a Free Hit scenario.

Additionally, a special FPL Q&A session with expert Gianni Buttice will be live on the BBC Sport website on Friday at 15:30 BST, offering valuable insights for managers. However, the past gameweek saw disappointing performances from several players, including Harry Wilson and Ollie Watkins, who only managed two points each. As Manchester City aim to secure the Premier League title, their defensive assets remain a strong tactical choice.

The selection between Hill and Marco Senisi for the team of the week leans toward the cheaper option for budget efficiency, with a high likelihood of defensive contribution points (defcon). Crystal Palace, coming off a European semi-final trip to Poland, may rest key attacking players, making City's defensive assets even more appealing. Kyle O'Reilly, the highest-scoring defender in the past 10 gameweeks despite missing two matches, stands out with five attacking returns and four clean sheets in eight games.

He is expected to play out of position in midfield, enhancing his attacking threat. Manchester United's opponents have conceded 26 goals on the road, the ninth-worst record in the league, making United's attacking players viable picks.

However, Ollie Watkins and Rogers are favored this week against a Spurs side that has not shown significant improvement despite a recent win against the league's worst team. Both Villa players had three shots last week, including two in the box, and pose a similar or greater threat at home.

With City facing a double gameweek in Gameweek 36, managers should consider adding key players like Haaland, who leads in expected goals (xG) and big chances, second only to Haaland himself. Meanwhile, other notable stories include Howson becoming the first black FA Cup final official, a rare snooker feat by Zhao, and a bowler achieving a double hat-trick, described as surreal and amazing





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fantasy Premier League FPL Manchester City Gameweek 36 Haaland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Portsmouth’s survival is the most underrated story of the seasonPortsmouth have one of the best managers in the country. They are one of the most sustainable clubs. The important question: can you keep rebottling lightning?

Read more »

'Perfect' House of the Dragon season 3 trailer leaves fans with 'chills'Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will be making its highly-awaited return

Read more »

These are the big myths about hormone balancing you need to knowWhat does hormone balancing actually refer to? And when do we need to balance ours? We spoke to a hormone expert all about it.

Read more »

Winner of Million Dollar Secret named in tense Netflix finaleNetflix's Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz later shared he had a final lie to unveil

Read more »

MOVIE REVIEW: We find out throwback horror 'Dolly' is far from child's playKiller antagonist dishing out brutal actions is let down by flawed finale.

Read more »

Ant and Dec Break Silence on I'm A Celebrity Finale Chaos and Carpark ConfrontationAnt and Dec discuss the tumultuous I'm A Celebrity finale, addressing over 1,000 Ofcom complaints and a heated carpark confrontation with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye following Adam Thomas's win. The podcast reveals details of the on-air and off-air clashes, accusations of abusive behavior, and concerns over show editing.

Read more »