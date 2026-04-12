Fragile Ceasefire in the Middle East: Claims of Victory and the Shifting Balance of Power

A two-week ceasefire has been declared in the Middle East after 40 days of fighting. Both sides claim victory, but the impact of the conflict and the real winners and losers is still unclear. This article analyses the potential outcomes and shifting balance of power in the region.

Following a grueling 40-day and 40-night conflict in the Middle East , both sides are proclaiming victory as a fragile two-week ceasefire takes hold, its long-term viability remaining uncertain. Trump, in a telephone interview with AFP shortly after the ceasefire announcement on Tuesday, emphatically declared, 'Total and complete victory.

100 per cent. No question about it.' Echoing this sentiment, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth added, 'Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield. A capital V military victory by any measure,' further asserting that 'Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it.'<\/p>

However, as the initial impact subsides, the outcomes for the United States and Israel appear less decisive. It's not entirely clear that they've achieved their military goals within Iran or improved their pre-war standing. While the Islamic Republic has suffered significant military setbacks, it retains a substantial arsenal of undamaged missiles, and though destabilized, the regime's core structure remains intact. Despite Trump's repeated insistence on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas flows, the waterway continues to be closed.<\/p>

The two sides are currently at odds over the terms of the agreed-upon 10-point peace deal, with the White House maintaining that it restricts Iran from possessing enriched uranium – a key point that the regime denies. This shaky pause in the hostilities brings into question which nations have truly emerged victorious and which have suffered losses.The Islamic Republic, despite enduring considerable losses, including the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei early in the conflict and the destruction of a large percentage of its missile production infrastructure, has ultimately survived.<\/p>

The regime, composed of hardline clerics and radical IRGC generals, has consolidated its power in the vacuum left by Khamenei's death. While the US claims to have targeted hundreds of ballistic missile storage facilities, intelligence indicates that the Iranian military has been actively restoring underground missile bunkers and silos, returning them to operational status soon after attacks. The peace agreement also establishes Tehran as a key player in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing it to collect tolls from vessels using the waterway during the ceasefire period, a role it did not previously hold.<\/p>

Iranian officials have announced that tankers using the Strait of Hormuz will be required to pay tolls in cryptocurrency, potentially generating substantial revenue for the regime. Furthermore, despite the US and Israel's clear objective of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency has indicated that Iran's nuclear capabilities have largely survived the conflict, emphasizing that military actions alone are insufficient to eradicate them. The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that Iran possessed a substantial stockpile of 60 per cent enriched uranium at the start of the conflict, enough to potentially produce multiple nuclear weapons. This stockpile, stored deep underground, is believed to be largely intact.<\/p>

Several nations have capitalized on the conflict's repercussions. Russia and China, both considered adversaries of the United States, have benefited. The war prompted Washington to ease certain sanctions on Moscow's oil exports, providing a welcome boost to the Kremlin's struggling economy, particularly as it continues its conflict in Ukraine. China, in collaboration with Iran, secured the passage of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz and has been lauded for its role in pushing Iran towards the ceasefire, solidifying its position as a regional mediator. In China's tightly controlled media landscape, articles celebrating the role of Xi Jinping's government in resolving the international crisis have been widely circulated.<\/p>

Pakistan has emerged as a significant regional mediator, facilitating communication between the US and Iran throughout the conflict in an effort to broker peace. Late on Tuesday in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed on X that diplomatic efforts are progressing steadily and powerfully, with the potential for substantive results soon, and urged Trump to extend the ceasefire and for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same duration.<\/p>





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