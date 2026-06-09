Frailty Linked to Poor Blood Pressure Control in Older Women, Study Finds

A Vietnamese study reveals that frail older women with hypertension are twice as likely to have suboptimal blood pressure control compared to non-frail women, highlighting the need for sex- and frailty-sensitive treatment approaches.

A recent study published in Scientific Reports investigated the interplay between frailty, sex, and blood pressure control among older adults with hypertension in Vietnam . The research, conducted on 1,038 hypertensive patients aged 60 years and above, found that frailty was more prevalent in older women than in men.

Importantly, frail women had approximately double the odds of having suboptimal blood pressure control compared to non-frail women, a pattern not observed in men. These findings underscore the need for more personalized hypertension management strategies that take into account both frailty and sex, particularly for older women. The study was a cross-sectional analysis of outpatient data from two major Vietnamese hospitals between 2023 and 2024. Researchers collected sociodemographic, anthropometric, and medical history information through health records and interviews.

Frailty was assessed using the Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS) with a score of 4.0 or higher indicating frailty. Suboptimal blood pressure control was defined as systolic BP ≥140 mmHg or diastolic BP ≥90 mmHg, following the 2022 Vietnamese Society of Hypertension Guidelines. Blood pressure readings were taken during clinic visits and recorded in health records from the previous six months.

Logistic regression models were used to calculate odds ratios, adjusting for various covariates including age, education, physical exercise, marital status, falls, comorbid conditions (such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, COPD, atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure), hypertension duration, medication types (monotherapy, combination therapies), and treatment adherence. The participant cohort had a mean age of 73 years and included 326 women. Nearly half of the participants had comorbid coronary heart disease (49%) or type 2 diabetes (44%).

On average, both women and men took about two to three antihypertensive medications. A key treatment difference was that women were somewhat less likely to be prescribed medications targeting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), while men were more likely to be on combination therapies. The mean Clinical Frailty Scale score was 3.0, and 29% of all participants were classified as frail. Frailty prevalence was higher in females (35%) than in males (26%).

Overall, 27% of participants had suboptimal blood pressure control, with similar rates between women (25.5%) and men (27.2%). However, frail women showed a significantly higher prevalence of suboptimal BP compared to non-frail women (34% vs 21%). The adjusted analysis revealed that frailty was associated with twice the odds of suboptimal BP control in women (OR, 2.01), whereas no significant association was found in men (OR, 0.92).

These results suggest that frailty may be an important factor in understanding why some older adults, especially women, struggle to achieve blood pressure goals. The biological and social reasons behind this sex-specific association require further investigation. Factors such as differences in medication adherence, pharmacokinetics, or clinician prescribing patterns could contribute. The study's limitations include its cross-sectional design, which cannot establish causality, and its reliance on clinic-based BP measurements rather than home or ambulatory monitoring.

Additionally, the data came from Vietnam, which may affect generalizability to other populations. Future prospective studies should examine whether integrating frailty assessment into hypertension management for older women improves clinical outcomes, including cardiovascular events and mortality. The findings advocate for a more nuanced, individualized approach to treating hypertension in the elderly, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all strategy





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Frailty Hypertension Blood Pressure Control Older Adults Sex Differences Vietnam Clinical Frailty Scale Cardiovascular Care Personalized Medicine Geriatric Hypertension

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