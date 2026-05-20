Fran Drescher, the star of The Nanny, has a strict rule in place for her gay ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson. Despite their divorce and his coming out as gay, the duo have stayed close friends and frequent travel partners. Drescher shared the one rule she has for him, 'He's my gay ex-husband. He's my best friend and he's always around, but we try and make sure that he's not too much of a c**block.' As to whether she thinks having him around during her getaways scares potential suitors away, Drescher said, 'That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is.'

Fran Drescher has a strict rule in place for her gay ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson . The Nanny star, 68, was married to Jacobson, 68, for 21 years before their divorce in 1999.

Despite their split, and him coming out as gay, the duo have stayed close friends and frequent travel partners. While speaking about a recent vacation they took, Drescher shared the one one rule she has for him.

'He's my gay ex-husband. He's my best friend and he's always around,' she told People.

'But we try and make sure that he's not too much of a c**block. ' As to whether she thinks having him around during her getaways scares potential suitors away, Drescher said, 'That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is. ' Drescher and Jacobson co-created the fan-beloved sitcom The Nanny, which ran from 1993 to 1999.

Fran Drescher, 68, has a strict rule in place for her gay ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, 68, when they travel; The two seen in 2023 Jacobson came out as gay two years after their divorce. They continued working together and went on to co-create the sitcom Happily Divorced based on their real-life experience. Read More Fran Drescher reunites with The Nanny co-star Renee Taylor as she marks actress' 93rd birthday 'He's my life partner. He's my work partner,' she added.

Earlier this year the actress told People that she enjoys being single.

'Selfishly, I don't want to compromise. That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody... but the more you live on your own, the less you want to do that, and the less you need it if you happen to have a gay ex-husband.

' 'I have a gay ex-husband — live with it! But I've been with him since I was 15. Who can compete with that? And over the years, he grew tremendously.

He's not the same person. Neither one of us are who we were when we were married.

' Jacobson frequently accompanies the star at events as her date. The friendly exes recently attended the New York City Ballet Spring Gala together on May 7.

'He's my gay ex-husband. He's my best friend and he's always around,' she told People.

'But we try and make sure that he's not too much of a c**block'; The two seen May 7 As to whether she thinks having him around scares potential suitors away, Drescher said, 'That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is'; Seen in March Last year Drescher discussed having a 'little rotation' of 'friends with benefits' in an interview with Page Six; Seen in 2024 The Nanny star was married to Jacobson for 21 years before their divorce in 1999.

Despite their split, and him coming out as gay, the duo have stayed close friends; Seen in a 90s throwback Jacobson came out as gay two years after their divorce; Seen in a 90s throwback Drescher and Jacobson co-created the fan-beloved sitcom The Nanny, which ran from 1993 to 1999; She is seen with Charles Shaughnessy in a 1993 still from the show After her divorce from Jacobson, Drescher went on to marry Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in 2014. The two split in 2016.

Last year Drescher also discussed having a 'little rotation' of 'friends with benefits' in an interview with Page Six. In 2029 she also told Page Six that she was casually seeing a mystery man.

' very comfortable with each other and we have our routine. It's always the same experience. We really don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t date. What we do, we do great.





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Fran Drescher Peter Marc Jacobson Gay Ex-Husband Travel Partners Strict Rule The Nanny Co-Created Happily Divorced Divorce Gay Single Friends With Benefits Mystery Man

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