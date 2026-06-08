France Grieves: Silent March for Murdered 11-Year-Old Lyhanna

Thousands attend a silent march in Fleurance, France, for 11-year-old Lyhanna, whose suspected murder has exposed failures in the justice system regarding a repeat sexual abuse suspect.

The grieving parents of an 11-year-old girl whose suspected killing has sparked outrage in France joined thousands for a silent march in her memory. The victim, identified only by her first name Lyhanna , was reported missing in the small southern town of Fleurance on May 29 after leaving school.

She was last seen getting into a man’s car, and her body was found on Thursday in a silo on a farm near the village of Puycasquier, around 15 kilometers from her hometown. Public anger has grown after it emerged that the main suspect, a 41-year-old father of two who is now under arrest, had previously been accused of sexually abusing children.

A sea of people filled the streets of Fleurance under scorching afternoon heat on Sunday for the march, which was attended by local representatives but, in line with the family’s wishes, not by national politicians. Attendees marched in total silence, dressed in white shirts and tribute T-shirts bearing Lyhanna’s face, with some holding white flowers. Around 6,000 people were present, according to local authorities.

The banner at the front of the procession, held by her father and other community members, read: Lyhanna. Never again! We love you, we miss you. Her mother walked a few steps back, while her brother was also present.

The main suspect, named as Jerome B., 41, is the father of one of Lyhanna’s school friends. He had never been convicted despite allegations including four complaints for alleged rapes of minors against him, prompting President Emmanuel Macron last week to condemn unacceptable lapses in the judicial system.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has, in an unusual step, apologized to Lyhanna’s family and said he is furious over the failures in the judiciary’s treatment of Jerome B. Darmanin told LCI TV Sunday that he would ask prosecutors to review all complaints concerning children, some 70,000 cases, by July 14. He said he would not be going on holiday and no senior magistrate will be going on holiday until he has met one by one with the public prosecutors to take stock of the situation.

One of Lyhanna’s aunts, flanked by her parents and the local mayor, told the rally as it wound up: Our whole little world has collapsed. Lyhanna must be so moved to see from up there all these people gathered for her. She added: Lyhanna, please forgive us, please forgive us for what you went through.

Gregory Bobbato, the mayor of Fleurance, a small town of around 6,000 people 80 kilometers outside the regional center of Toulouse, said that today we are an angry town, an angry region, an angry country. Bobbato said Lyhanna’s death was the latest act in a tragedy that has been unfolding for far too long and that never again should children be prey for predators who roam with impunity.

Karine Camus, 41, dressed in white with a white rose in her hand as she took part in the march, said she felt personally affected. I have two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. It could have happened to my family, to my son, to my daughter. Herself a victim of sexual violence, Camus said young girls must speak out.

They must have the courage to talk about it for themselves. Manola Martin, a pensioner who said she was a victim of rape at age 17, said she was there for her daughters and granddaughters. Unfortunately, the justice system does nothing for these people, she said. Jerome B., who lived with his family in the neighboring village of Montestruc-sur-Gers, had previously worked as a staff member in schools.

The sign for the entry to his village was covered Sunday with a white sheet daubed with the slogan death penalty for paedophiles, AFP reported. He was charged on Monday, before the body was found, with suspected abduction and remanded in custody. The silent march reflects the deep sorrow and fury gripping the community, as they demand justice for Lyhanna and systemic changes to protect children from repeat offenders





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