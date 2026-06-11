France, one of the overwhelming favourites to win the 2023 FIFA World Cup, has a strong squad with four of the most decisive and in-form players in world football. However, the defence has looked vulnerable, and maintaining harmony within the dressing room will be the biggest challenge. Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele are likely to emerge as France's true MVP and standout players of the tournament.

As expected, France dominated their qualifying group, winning five of their six matches against Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan while conceding just four goals along the way.

Kylian Mbappe finished as the team's top scorer with five goals, including a brace against Ukraine. Despite playing only four matches and missing two through injury, he achieved that tally. France's momentum carried forward into friendly wins over Brazil and Colombia, but defeat to Ivory Coast on the eve of the tournament did expose some flaws in Les Bleus' squad.

World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, France arrive in North America as one of the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament. Their squad includes four of the most decisive and in-form players in world football. Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele are key figures in their outstanding Paris Saint-Germain side. In attacking terms, no one can match France's depth and quality.

The main question mark concerns the defence, which has looked vulnerable too often. The fitness of William Saliba is now sweating over. Maintaining harmony within a dressing room that has not always been easy to manage will be the biggest challenge. Didier Deschamps deserves enormous credit for rebuilding a fractured national team that appeared to have reached the end of its cycle following Laurent Blanc's tenure.

Since taking charge in 2012, Deschamps has led France to extraordinary success. Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele are likely to emerge as France's true MVP and standout players of the tournament. Akliouche, a right-sided attacking midfielder, could prove to be one of Deschamps' most important weapons off the bench





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France 2023 FIFA World Cup Kylian Mbappe Michael Olise Desire Doue Ousmane Dembele Didier Deschamps Rebuilding A Fractured National Team Extraordinary Success World Champions Runners-Up Defence Harmony Within The Dressing Room Maintaining Harmony France's Depth And Quality France's Squad France's Main Question Mark France's Biggest Challenge France's True MVP France's Standout Players Of The Tournament Akliouche France's Right-Sided Attacking Midfielder France's Most Important Weapons Off The Bench

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