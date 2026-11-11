France Warns Germany Over Nuclear Risks of Long-Range Missile Strategy

French officials express alarm that German plans for deep precision strikes with long-range missiles could trigger a nuclear response from Russia, prompting urgent strategic alignment talks.

French government officials are holding urgent discussions with their German counterparts to clarify Berlin's undefined strategy for employing long-range conventional missiles in the event of a conflict with Moscow. According to six sources cited by the Financial Times, Paris fears that Germany's plans to conduct deep precision strikes against Russia n targets could inadvertently provoke a nuclear retaliation from the Kremlin.

Strategic Alignment on Escalation Risks

The core concern driving these diplomatic exchanges is the potential for miscalculation at the nuclear threshold. One source indicated that there is significant anxiety within French security circles that attacking Russian infrastructure with conventional weapons might be interpreted by Moscow as an existential threat, leading to a nuclear response. The official noted that if Russian leadership does not receive the correct signal regarding the nature of the attack, Europe could cross into nuclear conflict without realizing it has done so.

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This fear arises as European allies, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, and the Nordic and Baltic states, work to bolster their long-range military capabilities. With the war in Ukraine approaching its fifth year, these nations are seeking to enhance their deterrence postures while navigating the uncertainty surrounding US support under former President Donald Trump, who recently agreed to a controversial deal with Vladimir Putin.

German Defense Capabilities and Doctrine

Germany has taken the lead in efforts to re-arm Europe, allocating a defense budget of €780 billion (£652 billion) over the next five years up to 2030. A central component of this modernization involves developing ground-launched missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles). These systems would enable Berlin to strike targets deep inside Russian territory, significantly expanding the scope of potential conventional operations.

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However, France has raised critical questions about how and when these advanced weapons would be deployed. French officials are particularly concerned about the kind of retaliation expected from Moscow and are keen to align the two countries' nuclear doctrines to prevent dangerous misunderstandings. This push for alignment comes despite Germany's rapid evolution in strategic culture, which British officials have described as quickly adapting to new security realities.

Macron's Forward Deterrence Policy

A major point of friction is France's policy of forward deterrence, championed by President Emmanuel Macron. In March, Macron stated that France must strengthen its nuclear deterrence against the combination of threats facing Europe, implementing this strategy within the depth of the European continent while respecting national sovereignty. He described the current geopolitical moment as a tipping point fraught with risks, justifying a hardening of France's strategic model.

Macron highlighted that Russia is waging a slow and cruel war against neighboring Ukraine, asserting brutal imperialism and revisionism. He pointed out that despite possessing a vast nuclear arsenal, Russia continues to develop new weapons, including hypersonic nuclear missiles, nuclear-powered missiles with unlimited range, nuclear torpedoes, and even projects involving nuclear weapons sent into space. These developments underscore the perceived urgency for a coherent European defensive posture.

Nato Consultations and Joint Planning

To address these vulnerabilities, French officials have established what one source described as an unspoken nuclear grammar and vocabulary, outlining rules of engagement. However, the official argued that it would be far better to have a clear and public doctrine to ensure that Russian leaders never misinterpret signals or misunderstand the intentions of Western powers. This call for transparency is echoed by senior German sources, who agree that European allies need a joint doctrine and a shared understanding of the escalation ladder.

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Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is also engaging in talks with Germany to develop a joint plan in the event of war with Russia. Both nations are working on long-range weapons capable of reaching 2,000 kilometers, designed to cripple Moscow's warfighting potential by targeting command centers, logistics sites, and ammunition storage facilities. Despite these offensive capabilities, Nato remains conscious of the need to avoid triggering a nuclear response from Russia.

German General Ingo Gerhartz recently warned that Nato allies must consult collectively on any decision to carry out deep precision strikes. He emphasized that Russia would likely blame the entire alliance for actions taken by a single country, making coordinated planning essential. As Europe seeks to unify its military strategies, the challenge lies in balancing robust deterrence with the prevention of accidental nuclear escalation.