Wisconsin Democratic socialist Francesca Hong says Thanksgiving is now her favorite holiday, a stark contrast to her 2020 calls to cancel the celebration during her failed gubernatorial run.

Wisconsin Democratic socialist Francesca Hong has publicly declared Thanksgiving her favorite holiday, marking a significant departure from her previous public statements advocating for the cancellation of the American celebration. This reversal occurred months after she lost the Democratic primary for governor to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, following a campaign period where her past social media posts about the holiday generated substantial political controversy.

Core Details of the Position Shift

Hong told POLITICO Playbook that she does not want to cancel the holiday and actually loves it, citing her background as a chef and her desire to bring people together through food. She described Thanksgiving as a major family gathering for her and her in-laws, emphasizing its role in uniting communities. This statement stands in direct opposition to a deleted 2020 social media post in which she called Thanksgiving a colonizer holiday and wrote that it should have been canceled in 1621.

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The former restaurant owner outlined a specific menu she plans to serve, including bacon and chestnut stuffing, turkey-shaped challah, roasted turkey, Korean short ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, butternth squash soup, green beans with tomato relish, kimchi, Wisconsin cranberry pie, and sweet red bean rice cakes. Her new stance highlights a personal appreciation for the traditions she once publicly criticized, suggesting a maturation of her views on cultural celebrations.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Fallout

The resurfacing of Hong's 2020 comments during the final weeks of the Democratic gubernatorial primary triggered a wave of criticism from Republicans and some Democrats. Critics accused her of changing her position to appeal to voters in Wisconsin, one of the country's most closely contested political battlegrounds. Hong had initially struggled to give a straight answer when asked about the post during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, stating only that views could evolve over time.

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During that earlier interview, Hong argued that the holiday could be painful for some people due to its historical associations with colonialism and the treatment of Indigenous Americans. She noted that if a worldwide pandemic was needed for society to realize the harm of celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indigenous people and women, so be it. However, her recent comments to POLITICO Playbook were far more definitive, insisting she loved the holiday and had no intention of canceling it.

Hong's previous criticisms extended beyond Thanksgiving, as she had also taken aim at Christmas, Valentine's Day, Halloween, the Fourth of July, Mother's Day, and Father's Day in past posts. In one instance, she complained that changing her computer wallpaper to a Christmas-themed image featuring snow and trees made her feel slightly attacked. Opponents used these posts to portray her as hostile to American traditions, a narrative that intensified after she shared complaints about working restaurant shifts during holidays.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Hong, who represented Madison in the Wisconsin Assembly, was viewed as a leading contender in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and enjoyed backing from prominent progressives including Representatives Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar. She also appeared alongside left-wing streamer Hasan Piker as she campaigned on a progressive platform. Despite these endorsements, her old social media posts became a major distraction in the final stretch of the race, with Republicans repeatedly highlighting them to sway undecided voters.

Hong ultimately lost the Democratic primary to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, an upset that surprised many on the left who had viewed her as the frontrunner based on earlier polling. Crowley will soon assume the role as governor, ending Hong's bid for the state's highest office. Her defeat marked a significant moment in Wisconsin politics, demonstrating the challenges progressive candidates face in general election contexts.

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Months after her primary defeat, Hong has again found herself in the spotlight after dressing up as a turkey to promote a Thanksgiving food drive in Madison. In a November 19 social media post, she encouraged donations to the Goodman Community Center, which is preparing Thanksgiving groceries for thousands of local families. She joked that donors might see someone who was not canceling Thanksgiving while wearing a turkey costume, signaling a continued engagement with her community through charitable efforts.