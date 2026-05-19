Francesca Scorsese Lands Starring Role in Amazon Prime Series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

The daughter of Martin Scorsese is stepping into the spotlight with her role in the second season of the popular Amazon Prime series. Francesca Scorsese, following in her father's entertainment footsteps, has been cast as Jane Smith in the upcoming season.

Martin Scorsese's nepo baby daughter Francesca Scorsese has landed a starring role in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Mr. & Mrs. Smith .

The 26-year-old, who is following in her father's entertainment footsteps, has been cast as a Jane Smith in the forthcoming season which is currently in the midst of filming in Los Angeles, per Deadline. The media personality will join other cast members such as Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who were the main leads in the first season, are also expected to return





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Martin Scorsese's Nepo Baby Daughter Mr. & Mrs. Smith Second Season Francesca Sloane Donald Glover Talia Ryder Casting Season One

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