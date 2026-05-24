Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese's daughter, speaks out against internet trolls' negative comments about her looks

Francesca Scorsese is speaking out against internet trolls who have attacked her looks after she landed a new role in the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Martin Scorsese 's daughter Francesca Scorsese is speaking out against internet trolls who have attacked her looks. The 26-year-old nomee baby took to TikTok to call out 'horrible' comments made about her after she landed a new role in the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

She acknowledged that nepotism has played a role in her career but insisted she's 'doing the work.

' Francesca received a slew of positive comments on her TikTok video, including one from actress Ashley Benson who wrote, 'Haters gonna hate, baby. You are a gem.

' Francesca received a slew of positive comments on her TikTok video, including one from actress Ashley Benson who wrote, 'Haters gonna hate, baby. You are a gem.





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Martin Scorsese Francesca Scorsese Mr. And Mrs. Smith Neopee Baby Internet Trolls Comparing To A Fridge Or Miss Piggy Horrible Comments Doing The Work

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