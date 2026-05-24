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Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese's daughter, speaks out against internet trolls' negative comments about her looks

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Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese's daughter, speaks out against internet trolls' negative comments about her looks
Martin ScorseseFrancesca ScorseseMr. And Mrs. Smith
📆5/24/2026 5:15 PM
📰DailyMailCeleb
23 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 40% · Publisher: 99%

Francesca Scorsese is speaking out against internet trolls who have attacked her looks after she landed a new role in the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Martin Scorsese 's daughter Francesca Scorsese is speaking out against internet trolls who have attacked her looks. The 26-year-old nomee baby took to TikTok to call out 'horrible' comments made about her after she landed a new role in the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

She acknowledged that nepotism has played a role in her career but insisted she's 'doing the work.

' Francesca received a slew of positive comments on her TikTok video, including one from actress Ashley Benson who wrote, 'Haters gonna hate, baby. You are a gem.

' Francesca received a slew of positive comments on her TikTok video, including one from actress Ashley Benson who wrote, 'Haters gonna hate, baby. You are a gem.

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DailyMailCeleb /  🏆 1. in UK

Martin Scorsese Francesca Scorsese Mr. And Mrs. Smith Neopee Baby Internet Trolls Comparing To A Fridge Or Miss Piggy Horrible Comments Doing The Work

 

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