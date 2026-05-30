Frank Lampard Emerges as Favourite to Succeed Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace Amidst Competitive Managerial Race

Crystal Palace's managerial search intensifies as Frank Lampard leads the betting odds at 4/5, with Pierre Sage and Dino Toppmoller also in contention, following Oliver Glasner's departure after securing Europa League football.

Crystal Palace are in the midst of a critical search for a new manager following the departure of Oliver Glasner , who led the club to an impressive Europa League qualification this season.

After weeks of speculation, the betting odds have shifted dramatically, with Frank Lampard emerging as the new favourite to take over at Selhurst Park. Lampard, who has been out of management since his stint at Chelsea ended in 2023, saw his odds tumble to 4/5 after reports surfaced that he held talks with the club.

The former England midfielder has rebuilt his reputation through his work at Coventry City, where he guided the Sky Blues to promotion back to the Premier League, but questions remain about whether he would leave so soon after that achievement. His previous Premier League spell at Chelsea was turbulent, yet his tactical acumen and ability to develop young players have kept him in high demand.

Meanwhile, the previous frontrunner, Andoni Iraola, has now been ruled out as he is set to leave AFC Bournemouth, leaving the door wide open for other candidates. Among the other contenders, Pierre Sage has risen to second favourite at 5/2 after a remarkable season with Lens, where they narrowly missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Paris Saint-Germain. Sage's attacking philosophy and success in France have caught the eye of Palace's hierarchy.

Another leading candidate is Dino Toppmoller, currently at 4/1, who finished his three-year spell at Eintracht Frankfurt in January. Toppmoller is known for his innovative tactics and ability to compete in European competitions, which aligns perfectly with Palace's ambitions for the upcoming Europa League campaign. There are also outside chances for Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate, both at 20/1, though Southgate is heavily linked with the England job and Frank remains committed to Brentford.

The Eagles' board is taking a methodical approach, aware that the chosen manager must fill the large void left by Glasner, who transformed the team into a top-six contender. Crystal Palace's impressive form under Glasner has raised expectations, and the new manager will inherit a squad brimming with talent, including Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Marc Guehi. The club's ability to attract top candidates is boosted by their Europa League status, making the role highly desirable.

However, the pressure will be immense, as fans and owners demand continued success. Frank Lampard's potential appointment brings a mix of experience and risk; his previous struggles in the Premier League are well documented, but his recent success at Coventry suggests he has learned from his mistakes. Pierre Sage, on the other hand, offers a fresh perspective from abroad, though adapting to English football could be a challenge.

Dino Toppmoller's familiarity with German football might translate well, but his style is untested in the Premier League. The decision is expected within the next two weeks, with the club keen to finalise arrangements before pre-season begins. The new manager will need to quickly build on Glasner's legacy and maintain the upward trajectory that has made Palace a force in English football once again





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