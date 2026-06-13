Frank Sinatra's Will Reveals Surprising Disinheritance Clause and Major Bequests

Frank Sinatra's will included a disinheritance clause for anyone contesting their share, while his fourth wife Barbara received millions and his children got cash bequests and music rights. The bulk of his estate remains in a living trust managed for his descendants.

Frank Sinatra, known affectionately as Ol' Blue Eyes, passed away on May 14, 1998, at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most iconic entertainers of the 20th century.

With a career spanning five decades as a singer, dancer, actor, and Hollywood superstar, he amassed a fortune estimated at $200 million through music sales, blockbuster films, Las Vegas residencies, and ownership of Reprise Records. However, when his will was filed for probate in Los Angeles Superior Court a day after his star-studded funeral, it contained a surprising clause: anyone contesting their inheritance would be disinherited.

This provision set the stage for a complex distribution of his assets among his family and close associates, revealing both generosity and strict conditions. Sinatra was survived by his fourth wife, Barbara Marx, whom he married in 1976, and his three children from his first marriage to Nancy Barbato: Nancy, Frank Jr., and Tina. The will, written in 1991, guaranteed Barbara at least $3.5 million, along with homes in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Malibu.

She also received all silverware, books, paintings, 25% of his personal property, a Mercedes-Benz, a Rolls-Royce, master recordings of his 1980 work Trilogy, and the right to market his name and likeness. Sinatra's first wife Nancy, who never remarried and lived until 2008 at age 101, received a cash bequest of $250,000. The three children were each given $200,000 in addition to their existing trust funds and rights to much of Sinatra's music catalogue.

They were also instructed to divide his clothes, train collection, furniture, and other property with Barbara. Frank's two granddaughters, Angela Jenifer Lambert and Amanda Katherine Lambert, were gifted $1 million in a joint trust fund established in 1983.

Additionally, cash gifts were made to friends and employees: personal assistant Dorothy Uhlemann received $50,000, and Elvina Joubert was bequeathed $150,000. However, the bulk of Sinatra's estate was placed in a living trust, a highly confidential arrangement that keeps undisclosed assets and royalties private. His attorney at the time, Harvey Silbert, stated that the trust contained very substantial assets.

The living trust remains primarily managed for the benefit of his three children and grandchildren, who are believed to oversee his music rights and personal assets. The will's strict contestation clause ensured that any heirs challenging their shares would forfeit everything, effectively preserving Sinatra's wishes and preventing family disputes over his fortune





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