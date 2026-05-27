Frankie Bridge Shares Luxury Menorca Getaway and Addresses Mum-Shamers

Frankie Bridge documented a lavish girls trip to Menorca, staying at the Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá. She shared photos from the 'Grand Luxury' hotel and revealed her struggle with mum guilt while facing online criticism for traveling without her children.

Frankie Bridge recently shared a photo album on Instagram documenting a luxurious girls trip to Menorca , Spain, where she stayed as a guest at the Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá , a hotel lauded as the island's first 'Grand Luxury' property.

The accommodation boasts lavish amenities including three swimming pools, a modern fitness center, a full-service spa with a sauna and hammam, and stunning sea views of Santo Tomas beach. Room rates start at approximately £492 per night. During her stay, Frankie indulged in a massage that she declared to be the best she has ever experienced.

She gave her followers a tour of her opulent room and the various facilities, posting pictures of herself in a leopard print bikini by the pool and flashing her abs in a red sports bra during a countryside hike. The caption for her post read: 'Walk, read, pool, massage, wine, repeat at @villaleblancgranmelia Because a girls trip is good for the soul (pr visit)'. The post received enthusiastic comments, including from celebrity friend Millie Mackintosh who wrote 'The dream!!

' and from the hotel's official page thanking Frankie for her visit. Frankie replied, stating 'we honestly had the best time. It was absolutely perfect. So relaxing x'.

Despite the apparent relaxation, Frankie used her platform to address personal struggles, revealing in a YouTube vlog that she experienced significant 'mum guilt' before and during the trip. She shares two sons, Carter (10) and Parker (12), with her husband Wayne Bridge. She confessed to feeling anxious about leaving her children, describing internal thoughts that taking time for herself was selfish and worrying that her absence would upset her sons.

This vulnerability resonated with many, but it also attracted negative commentary from online trolls who accused her of being a bad mother for traveling without her kids. Frankie defiantly responded to this criticism. In a subsequent Instagram post featuring a clip of her in a red bikini, she wrote: 'This... and being told I'm a bad mum for going away without my kids.

' She added: 'Because you know people love to have their"opinions". ' Her fanbase rallied behind her, flooding the comments with messages of support that praised her for prioritizing self-care. Supporters argued that filling her own cup would ultimately make her a better parent, and they labeled the critics as jealous or uninformed about the demands of parenthood. The overall narrative frames the trip as both a high-end travel experience and a moment of personal empowerment against societal judgment





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Frankie Bridge The Saturdays Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá Menorca Girls Trip Luxury Hotel Mum Guilt Mum-Shaming Social Media Self-Care

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