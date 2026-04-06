Frankie Bridge Struggles with Son's Worsening Dyslexia and Considers Specialist School

The former Saturdays star, Frankie Bridge, shares the emotional challenges of her son Carter's worsening dyslexia, contemplating the difficult decision of sending him to a specialist school far from home.

Frankie Bridge , the former Saturdays star, has opened up about her struggles with her son Carter's worsening dyslexia, sharing an emotional update in her latest YouTube vlog. The 37-year-old revealed that Carter's dyslexia has significantly deteriorated since his diagnosis last year, leaving her grappling with difficult decisions about his education. She is facing the tough choice of whether to send him to a specialist school , potentially far from home, to provide him with the support he needs.

Frankie, who shares Carter, 10, and Parker, 12, with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge, admitted feeling 'trapped' and uncertain about the best course of action for her son. The emotional toll of Carter's struggles has been immense, with Frankie describing how she often drops him off at school in tears, overwhelmed by his difficulties. She acknowledged the impact of Carter's multiple school moves and the challenges of adjusting to new environments, teachers, and classmates, which has further affected his confidence. Frankie recently visited a specialist dyslexic school, recognizing that his current school, despite offering good support, might not be sufficient for his needs as he prepares for secondary education next year. Although hesitant initially, she was impressed by the school's environment, where all students and teachers are familiar with dyslexia and the curriculum is specifically designed to cater to children with this learning difficulty. The thought of potentially removing him from the support network and friends he has is another factor weighing heavy on Frankie’s mind. \Frankie openly discussed her reservations and concerns, including the potential financial burden and logistical challenges of sending Carter to a specialist school. The cost of such schools can be substantial, ranging from £15,000 to £40,000 per year for day places, with boarding options even more expensive. Despite these obstacles, Frankie is torn between the desire to provide her son with an environment where he feels understood and supported and the practical difficulties of making it happen. The specialist school presents the potential of setting him up for success in his education and confidence, which is what is primarily desired by his mother.\Frankie expressed the daily struggles of witnessing her son's distress, particularly in subjects like maths, which he finds particularly challenging. The emotional impact of these experiences has left her feeling worn down and unsure how to best support him. She shared the feelings of many parents who face similar challenges, offering empathy and understanding to those navigating the complexities of their children’s learning difficulties. Frankie acknowledged the reality of having to send him off to school, but feeling exhausted with the frequency of having to move him to different schools to find the best fit for Carter, is feeling overwhelmed with the task. She feels a huge emotional weight, as she is seeking to find the right environment for Carter’s growth, self-esteem and happiness. She is ultimately making a decision based on love and what’s best for Carter, with all the emotional hurdles. The former pop star is hoping to find the best school to help her son to be confident and know enough to go back into the mainstream school





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Frankie Bridge Dyslexia Carter Bridge Education Specialist School Learning Difficulty Parenting Mental Health Wayne Bridge Celebrity

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