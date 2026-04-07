Frankie Bridge Struggles with Son's Worsening Dyslexia and Specialist School Dilemma

Former Saturdays star Frankie Bridge opens up about her son Carter's worsening dyslexia, sharing her emotional journey and the difficult decision of whether to send him to an expensive specialist school.

Frankie Bridge , the former Saturdays star, shared an emotional update in her recent YouTube vlog, revealing her struggles and dilemmas surrounding her son Carter's worsening dyslexia. Carter, aged 10, was diagnosed last year, and his condition has deteriorated since then. Frankie, along with her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge , is grappling with the difficult decision of how best to support their son. The couple shares two sons, Carter and Parker, who is 12.

Frankie admitted to feeling 'trapped' and uncertain about the best course of action for Carter, particularly after witnessing his distress at school due to his academic challenges. The core of Frankie's distress stems from the practical and emotional weight of finding suitable educational solutions for Carter. She visited a specialist dyslexic school, an option that comes with its own set of considerations. The assessment revealed that Carter's dyslexia is now classified as severe, indicating a significant impact on his learning. The complexities of Carter's situation are further compounded by his history of frequent school changes, which has undoubtedly affected his confidence. She consulted with the school regarding whether moving schools again would benefit Carter or if it would cause more harm than good. \Frankie expressed mixed feelings about the specialist school. While initially apprehensive, she was ultimately impressed by the environment, particularly the dedicated focus on supporting students with dyslexia. The school offered a specialized learning environment catering to students with similar learning needs. A key appeal of the specialist school is its potential to foster Carter's confidence and equip him with the skills and knowledge to succeed, possibly enabling him to transition back into mainstream education. However, the decision comes with its own set of challenges, including logistical and financial considerations. The specialist school's location is a considerable distance from their home in Surrey, making daily drop-offs and pick-ups a significant undertaking. In addition to geographical constraints, the financial implications are also considerable. The cost of such specialist secondary schools in the UK typically ranges from £15,000 to £40,000 annually for day places, with boarding options potentially exceeding £60,000. Frankie frankly acknowledged the financial burden, stating it is 'really f***ing expensive.'\Frankie's emotional vulnerability was evident as she described the day-to-day struggles of witnessing her son's distress and uncertainty in the educational environment. She recounted an incident where Carter cried at school, struggling with maths, which he considers his most challenging subject. The emotional toll of this experience on Frankie is palpable. In the vlog, she revealed her feelings of exhaustion and confusion, reflecting on the difficulties many parents face in supporting their children's educational needs. She empathized with other parents who also experience the heartbreak of their children's school struggles. She feels trapped in her current position because of Carter's history of school changes, feeling she could not move him to another school again. She worries constantly about what the right decision is. The emotional impact is particularly hard because she is unable to find a suitable school for him. The situation's complexity requires a thoughtful approach, balancing educational needs, family life, and financial limitations. Frankie's account offers a candid look at the challenges parents face when navigating the complexities of their child's learning difficulties





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