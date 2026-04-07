Frankie Bridge Struggles with Son's Worsening Dyslexia and Considers Specialist School

Frankie Bridge shares her emotional journey navigating her son's severe dyslexia, exploring the difficult decision of sending him to a specialist school and the challenges it presents.

Former Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has shared her emotional struggles regarding her son Carter's worsening dyslexia, revealing her dilemma over whether to send him to an expensive specialist school far from home. In a recent YouTube vlog, the 37-year-old opened up about the challenges of supporting her 10-year-old son, whose dyslexia has significantly worsened since his diagnosis last year.

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that primarily affects reading and spelling abilities, impacting individuals across all intelligence levels. Frankie, who shares Carter and 12-year-old son Parker with her former footballer husband Wayne Bridge, admitted feeling trapped and uncertain about the best course of action for Carter. She confessed to being overwhelmed after witnessing his distress at school due to his struggles. Frankie detailed her visit to a specialist dyslexic school, explaining that Carter's recent assessment indicated a severe worsening of his condition. The assessment considered the impact of Carter's frequent school changes, which had affected his confidence. Despite the challenges, Frankie was impressed by the specialist school's environment and approach, noting that the entire curriculum and all teachers are specifically designed to cater to dyslexic children. This allows for a supportive environment where children do not feel different, promoting confidence and success. Frankie also expressed her concerns about Carter potentially becoming reliant on specialist teaching methods. However, she recognized the goal of these schools to equip students with the skills and confidence to eventually return to mainstream education. Sending Carter to a specialist school poses significant logistical and financial challenges for the family. The school is located a considerable distance away, and the cost of specialist education is high. Frankie acknowledged the financial strain and the logistical difficulties of the commute but also emphasized the potential benefits of placing Carter in an environment where he would feel supported and understood. She highlighted the impact of Carter's numerous school changes, and the feeling that his needs were not being met. She revealed that the constant struggle of finding the right educational environment had taken an emotional toll, leading her to break down in tears when discussing her son's struggles with math, a subject Carter finds particularly challenging. \Frankie reflected on the difficulty of not knowing the best way to support Carter. She acknowledged that many parents share similar struggles. The former pop star also described the mental and emotional exhaustion caused by the situation, emphasizing the daily challenges of school drop-offs and the feeling of being trapped by the need to find the right educational path for her son. Frankie expressed her uncertainty about the future, saying she didn't know the best option for Carter anymore. Specialist secondary schools for dyslexic children in the UK typically cost between £15,000 and £40,000 a year for day places, though some boarding options can exceed £60,000. Costs vary based on location, boarding, and intensity of specialised support. The former pop star then broke down as she described dropping Carter off at school, where he had been crying about maths - 'his hardest subject by a mile'. Trying to fight back tears, Frankie said: 'I find it mentally just so hard that I just never know what to do, what's best for him. 'There'll be so many parents out there, I know, that have to drop their kids off, crying at school every day. I just feel a bit worn down by it now. I just feel a bit trapped because, obviously, they have to go to school. 'He's been to so many different schools that I just can't move him again. And I just don't know what the right thing is for him anymore





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Frankie Bridge Dyslexia Carter Bridge Education Specialist School Learning Difficulty Parenting Mental Health Wayne Bridge Celebrity

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