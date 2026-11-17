Neighbors describe a 45-year-old Frankston man as a ghost after he was arrested following the death of alleged intruder Kanon Greene in a deadly home invasion.

Residents of a Frankston neighborhood described the 45-year-old man at the center of a deadly alleged home invasion as a complete stranger. The occupant of the property on Lucerne Crescent was arrested and interviewed by Victoria Police following the death of Kanon Greene, who succumbed to stab wounds sustained during the incident early on Sunday morning. Police have since released the homeowner pending further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter.

The Ghost of Lucerne Crescent

Not a single neighbor the Daily Mail spoke to in Lucerne Crescent had ever met, spoken to, or properly seen the 45-year-old occupant. Locals believe the man lived alone at the property and maintained a low profile, with one neighbor noting they only observed him taking bins out and in. Another resident recalled seeing an older man there some time ago due to a ramp, but were shocked to learn the resident was only 45 years old. Neighbors reported hearing nothing from the house until the night of the incident, describing the occupant as a ghost who never had family or children living with him.

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Elisha Greene Faces Aggressive Charges

Elisha Greene, 33, fronted the Melbourne Magistrates' Court via videolink from the cells at Dandenong Police Station on Monday regarding the incident. She made no application for bail and was remanded in custody while facing serious charges. Court documents allege that Elisha entered the victim's home with two others, including her brother Kanon Greene, 31, with intent to assault the homeowner. Police allege she was armed with a handgun during the break-in and was fully aware someone was inside the property.

Theft Allegations and Victim Background

Authorities are also investigating allegations that Elisha Greene stole a Toyota Landcruiser valued at $64,000 from the scene. The victim's mother, Leanne Stewart, stated that the street drug GHB contributed to her son's downfall. She revealed that Kanon Greene had been out of jail for less than six weeks and was on a judicial monitoring program at the time of the alleged home invasion. Stewart claimed her son had taken the drug with friends the day before the attack, suggesting substance abuse had ruined his life.

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Online Backlash and Community Reaction

The arrest of the homeowner sparked significant anger online, particularly in response to a Victoria Police Facebook post regarding the incident. Commenters argued that arresting the homeowner was unjust, with one person writing that no jury would convict a homeowner for defending himself against outnumbered intruders. Another supporter described the homeowner's actions as brave, stating that the state is safer because of his defense. Critics of the police action suggested that community members are left to their own devices and that punishment should be apportioned to the criminals, not the victim.

Location Context and Next Steps

The alleged home invasion occurred near the corner of Leonard and Beach streets, in an area north of Cranbourne Rd near Karingal Shopping Centre, now rebranded as Karingal Hub. This part of Frankston is often described by law-abiding residents as the area's circle of hell, with families warning teenagers to avoid Karingal Hub late at night. Police detectives intend to speak further with the homeowner and other potential witnesses as the investigation continues. Elisha Greene remains in custody as the legal proceedings against her move forward.