Frankston Homeowner Arrested After Intruder Dies From Stab Wounds

Police arrest a 45-year-old Frankston resident following the death of an intruder who was stabbed during an alleged home invasion on Lucerne Crescent.

A 45-year-old male homeowner in Frankston has been taken into custody by Victoria Police following a violent home invasion that resulted in the death of an intruder. The incident, which occurred on Lucerne Crescent, involved an altercation between the resident and three individuals who allegedly forced their way into the property early on a Sunday morning.

Homeowner Arrested After Violent Break-In

The 45-year-old resident of the Frankston home was arrested on Sunday morning and subsequently interviewed by investigators regarding the fatal injuries sustained by one of the suspects. Following this initial questioning, the homeowner was released on bail pending the outcome of the ongoing police investigation. This development marks the first major procedural step in what is being treated as a serious homicide inquiry by local authorities.

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Detailed Timeline Of The Sunday Morning Incident

The sequence of events began at approximately 12:40am on Sunday, when three alleged offenders, consisting of two men and one woman, forcibly entered the residence on Lucerne Crescent. An argument or physical altercation ensued between the male occupant of the house and the intruders. Following this confrontation, the group of three allegedly fled the scene in a silver four-wheel-drive vehicle. The driver and passengers managed to escape the immediate vicinity of the home before law enforcement arrived.

Just forty minutes after the home invasion, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Leonard and Beach streets. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 31-year-old man suffering from severe stab wounds. Despite the immediate efforts of paramedics to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The location of the death was approximately three kilometres away from the site of the alleged break-in, indicating the vehicle traveled a short distance before the occupant was found.

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Arrests Of Female Passenger And Investigation Scope

Police have confirmed that the 31-year-old woman, who was believed to have been a passenger in the getaway silver four-wheel-drive, also sustained injuries during the incident. Although these injuries were not life-threatening, she was arrested at the scene and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. She remains under a strict police guard while receiving care. Authorities have identified her as a woman from Frankston South and she has been remanded in custody.

The female suspect is scheduled to appear before the Frankston Magistrates' Court on November 16 to face charges related to her involvement in the aggravated home invasion. Police have stated that they are not currently seeking any other individuals in connection with the death of the 31-year-old man. Investigators emphasize that all parties directly involved in the incident are known to each other, suggesting a potential prior relationship or connection between the homeowner and the intruders.

Missing Third Suspect And Witness Accounts

A third person, alleged to have participated in the aggravated home invasion, has not yet been located by investigators. Police warn that this individual may be injured and could be in hiding. The search for this third suspect remains an active priority for the Homicide Squad detectives who are overseeing the case. Their investigation focuses on reconstructing the precise circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing and determining the exact roles of each individual present.

Local residents have provided crucial details that help paint a clearer picture of the aftermath. One neighbour reported being woken by security camera alerts that notified her of the criminal activity occurring outside her home. She described seeing police officers in her front yard and noted a silver four-wheel-drive vehicle parked nearby. The vehicle was observed to have a missing tyre, which was a distinct feature noticed before the car was towed away by authorities. The witness also mentioned seeing what appeared to be car seats inside the vehicle, raising questions about the personal lives of those involved.

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Victoria Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the missing third suspect to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The investigation continues as detectives work to finalize their statements and prepare for future court appearances by the arrested individuals.