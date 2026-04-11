Freddie Freeman's Wife Shares Health Update and Baby News

Chelsea Freeman, wife of MLB star Freddie Freeman, shares a candid health update about a routine colonoscopy and announces preparations for their fourth child, a baby girl via surrogate, providing an intimate look into their lives, with insights on their family building journey and parenting.

Chelsea Freeman , the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman , shared a personal health update on social media, offering a candid glimpse into her life. In a Thursday Instagram story, the 34-year-old mother of three posted a photo of her arm with an IV, revealing her experience at the hospital for a routine medical procedure. She captioned the image with 'Real life today,' informing her followers that she was undergoing a colonoscopy.

Freeman admitted to feeling anxious before the appointment, but found the procedure itself surprisingly easy. The lifestyle influencer highlighted the preparation process as the most challenging aspect, but emphasized that the discomfort was justified. She stated the visit was 'worth it for the peace of mind,' underscoring her commitment to long-term health and wellness. This candid share provided an opportunity for her to connect with her followers on a more intimate level, demonstrating the balance between maintaining a public profile and managing personal well-being. Furthermore, she encouraged her audience to prioritize their own health, urging anyone who may be postponing checkups to take action. Following the procedure, Freeman quickly shared an update showcasing her recovery, posting a photo of herself poolside enjoying strawberries, suggesting that she was feeling better. She mentioned she was working on her baby registry with @babylist, as the couple prepares to welcome their fourth child later this year. This detail highlighted the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new arrival, a baby girl who is coming via surrogate. \Two hours after her hospital update, Chelsea posted an image of herself, basking in the sun and enjoying fresh strawberries by the pool. The update demonstrated her swift recovery, reinforcing her message of maintaining well-being. She also mentioned she was working on her baby registry with @babylist, as the couple prepares to welcome their fourth child later this year. Simultaneously, she reflected on the evolving world of parenting, noting, 'Realizing I basically gave everything away from when the boys were babies.' This comment provides a glimpse into the Freemans’ journey through parenthood and the memories created by her three sons, as they eagerly await a little girl. This announcement was made back in early February, through a joint Instagram post. In this announcement, the couple wrote: 'Worth the wait. Baby #4 is on the way and our hearts are already so full.' They also expressed deep appreciation for their surrogate, writing: 'We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives.' The Freemans, who married in 2014, have a history of openness regarding their family-building journey. This is not their first time utilizing surrogacy, having previously shared their struggles to conceive after the birth of their first son, Charlie, in 2016. Freddie Freeman has previously described their journey to expand their family as an 'inspirational story,' detailing the multi-year struggle to conceive naturally. This openness reflects a willingness to connect with others, possibly encouraging others who face fertility issues. \The latest health update comes as a relief to fans who have followed the Freemans' life. It’s also important to remember their son Maximus and his terrifying ordeal in 2024. Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder. This disorder caused the toddler to become fully paralyzed, requiring him to be placed on a ventilator. The family and their supporters were shaken by this traumatic experience. Through it all, the Freemans have been able to show resilience and determination. They have always prioritized family, health and well-being. Chelsea Freeman's transparency regarding her health checkup, combined with her joy of expecting her fourth child, provides a reminder of the many facets of a person's life, including both challenges and celebrations. The openness shown by the Freemans, from discussing their family-building journey to sharing health updates, demonstrates their dedication to connecting with their fans on a personal level and offering a glimpse into their 'real life.' This openness encourages open conversations about health, parenting, and family. It helps to break down the barrier between celebrity life and everyday experiences, offering a connection through the shared aspects of their lives





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Chelsea Freeman Freddie Freeman Health Update Colonoscopy Baby Surrogacy Parenting Family Los Angeles Dodgers

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