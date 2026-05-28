Freddie Mercury's Alleged Daughter: Widower Plans Photobook to Prove Paternity

Following claims in a biography that Freddie Mercury had a secret daughter, the woman's widower announces a 2027 publication of authenticated photos and documents to unequivocally establish the Queen singer's paternity, with proceeds going to children's cancer units.

The revelation of a secret daughter in the explosive biography " Love , Freddie" sent shockwaves through the music world last year. The book alleged that Queen 's legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury , fathered a child, known only as 'B', with a married friend in 1976.

This claim has been met with fierce denial from those closest to Mercury, most notably his longtime companion Mary Austin, who inherited the bulk of his estate, and actress Anita Dobson, wife of Queen guitarist Brian May. Both have publicly stated they were unaware of any child's existence.

However, the author Lesley-Ann Jones and the child's widower, Thomas, maintain the story is true and that many within Mercury's inner circle, including his family, were aware of 'B'. To settle all debate, Thomas has announced a follow-up project: a meticulously authenticated photo album and documentation to be published in the fall of 2027.

He asserts that every image, diary page, card, note, and bank statement has been verified by three court-appointed experts, aiming to provide irrefutable proof of the paternal relationship. All proceeds are designated for paediatric oncology units, honoring his late wife's wishes. The child, privately named Bibi, was referred to by Mercury as his 'trésor' and 'little froggie'. She grew up knowing Mercury was her father and they sustained a close bond until his death in 1991.

Tragically, Bibi died in January after a battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer. Thomas confirmed her passing and now undertakes the poignant task of compiling this testament to their father-daughter relationship, complete with captions, to be released by a publisher whose identity will be concealed until the last moment to avoid potential intimidation





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Freddie Mercury Queen Love Freddie Biography Secret Daughter Bibi Thomas Widower Paternity Proof Photo Album 2027 Mary Austin Lesley-Ann Jones

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