Freddy Brazier Attends Charity Event Amidst Turmoil with Ex-Girlfriend Holly Swinburn

Freddy Brazier was spotted at a MIND charity art auction in London, an event aligned with Men's Health Awareness Week, despite recent reports of escalating conflict with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn. The appearance comes after a police-involved incident at their former home and amidst ongoing family tensions.

Freddy Brazier made a public appearance at a charity event on Thursday night, attending the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction held at Brunswick Gallery.

The event was organized in support of MIND charity and The Ricky Hatton Foundation, coinciding with Men's Health Awareness Week. His attendance came just hours after new reports detailed a further deterioration in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn. The Daily Mail reported that the pair, both 22, who welcomed their daughter Isla Jade in March, were involved in a fierce altercation at their former home last week.

Police were called to the scene following the incident, which is said to be part of a recurring pattern of arguments. Sources indicate that the relationship between the young parents has become exceptionally strained, to the point where Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, has stepped in to assist. Jeff has reportedly volunteered to help provide stability for his granddaughter while Freddy and Holly attempt to navigate their ongoing disputes.

This appearance at the MIND fundraiser is a noteworthy public engagement for Freddy, the son of the late reality star Jade Goody. At the event, he mingled with other attendees including Kelly Osbourne and DJ Fat Tony. The cause is particularly resonant for Brazier, who has been candid about his personal battles with bipolar disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He has previously spoken about his diagnosis of ADHD at age ten, describing his school experience as challenging and explaining that while he was not intentionally disruptive, he struggled academically and behaviourally. The current turmoil with Holly Swinburn follows a complex and highly publicized relationship timeline. They initially connected on TikTok in June 2025, announced their pregnancy two months later, and subsequently split in November following reports of Freddy partying and using cannabis in her home while she was travelling.

After a period of separation, during which Holly relocated and even travelled to Gran Canaria, the couple reconciled briefly in April. However, that reunion proved short-lived. A significant point of contention has reportedly been Holly's concerns regarding Freddy's grandmother, Jackiey Budden, whom she perceives as a negative influence on Freddy.

This familial rift is long-standing; Freddy's father Jeff has previously sought legal measures to limit Jackiey's contact with his sons, fearing her impact since the death of Jade Goody, after which Jeff became the primary caregiver for Freddy and his older brother Bobby, 22. Freddy himself has alleged in a social media video that his grandmother has been dishonest with him. Despite the severe strains, there was a fleeting moment of reconciliation around Christmas last year.

The recent police-involved argument underscores that the underlying conflicts remain unresolved. Freddy's visible support for a mental health charity, therefore, carries additional layers of significance given his own diagnosed conditions and the immense stress generated by his co-parenting struggles and family dynamics





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Freddy Brazier Holly Swinburn MIND Charity Mental Health Bipolar ADHD Jeff Brazier Jade Goody Jackiey Budden Family Conflict Charity Event Ricky Hatton Foundation

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