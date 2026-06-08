Free bus pass age in England to change from June

The free bus pass age in England is set to change from June following the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) decision to increase the state pension age.

The free bus pass age in England is set to change from June following the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) decision to increase the state pension age .

The Department for Transport has confirmed the free bus pass age will rise to align with the state pension age. In a statement, the Department for Transport said eligibility for an older person's bus pass under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme is linked to State Pension age. This means eligibility will change in line with the increase in State Pension age from April.

People born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961 will qualify at 66 plus a specified number of months, depending on their date of birth. There is a tool to check the date people become eligible for a bus pass at Check your State Pension age - GOV. UK, by entering their date of birth.

The DWP is promoting the change now with particular focus on those individuals born between 1960 and 1961, for whom State Pension age will be 66 plus a specified number of months, depending on their date of birth. The schedule shows anyone born between 6 April 1960 - 5 May 1960 will reach state pension age at 66 years and 1 month, reports Birmingham Live.

The state pension age is increasing for those born 6 May 1960 - 5 June 1960 to 66 years and 2 months.

The state pension age adjusts for those with birthdays between 6 June 1960 - 5 July 1960, to 66 years and 3 months. 6 July 1960 - 5 August 1960 birthdays will rise to 66 years and 4 months and 6 August 1960 - 5 September 1960 will be increased to 66 years and 5 months. 6 September 1960 - 5 October 1960 will rise to 66 years and 6 months, 6 October 1960 - 5 November 1960 to 66 years and 7 months, 6 November 1960 - 5 December 1960 to 66 years and 8 months, and 6 December 1960 - 5 January 1961 to 66 years and 9 months.

Birth dates 6 January 1961 - 5 February 1961 will rise to 66 years and 10 months and 6 February 1961 - 5 March 1961 to 66 years and 11 months. The list concludes with 6 March 1961 - 5 April 1977 birthdays, who will receive their state pension and free bus pass at 67





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