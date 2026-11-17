Freeman Johnson, the oldest known Pearl Harbor survivor, has passed away at age 106 in Massachusetts. His death marks the loss of a rare historical witness.

Freeman Johnson, recognized as the oldest living survivor of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, has died at the age of 106. The Massachusetts resident passed away at his home in Centerville on Saturday, according to family confirmation. His daughter Diane Johnson stated that he reunited with her mother and other family members in heaven.

Diane Johnson, who is 72 years old, told the Associated Press that it will be a significant Thanksgiving without her father. She described the occasion as a joyous reunion for his spirit among his loved ones. Freeman Johnson leaves behind two other daughters, Edythe McGrath and Cynthia Landry.

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Survivor Of The 1941 Attack Details

Freeman Johnson was one of approximately 87,000 military personnel present on the island of Oahu on December 7, 1941. He was just 21 years old when the surprise Japanese military strike occurred. At that time, he held the rank of fireman in the U.S. Navy. His duties placed him inside the boiler room of the USS St. Louis, a light cruiser docked in Hawaii for maintenance.

Johnson told the Boston Globe that he was working on a boiler and had just finished his breakfast when the attack began. He recalled being completely isolated from the chaos above. He did not see or hear the Japanese planes attacking the naval base. He also missed the sound of his shipmates firing anti-aircraft guns at the incoming aircraft.

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Inside the steam drum of the ship, Johnson could not see anything. He described being unaware of the rigamarole happening topside. The USS St. Louis successfully dodged midget submarines and escaped the attack. The event resulted in the deaths of over 2,400 Americans. Johnson remained inside the ship while it sailed far out to sea during the battle.

Historic Service Beyond Pearl Harbor

Although Johnson did not witness the initial attack on Pearl Harbor, he played a role in other major historical moments. He finished his service in the Navy as a machinist's mate, first class. He later served on the USS Iowa and helped commission the battleship. His work included preparations for transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The President traveled to the Tehran Conference in November 1943. This meeting included British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Johnson remained in the Navy until the end of World War II. He witnessed the formal surrender ceremonies in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945.

He observed Japanese officials being escorted onto the ship to sign the surrender documents. The veteran noted that everyone felt a collective sense of relief. The war had officially ended, and the sailors looked forward to going home. He described the scene as the definitive conclusion to the global conflict.

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Later Life And Family Legacy

After returning home from the war, Freeman Johnson worked at a service station. He subsequently took a job in a machine shop where he remained for 40 years. He married Ruth Hills in 1950 and raised three daughters. The Boston Globe reported that he also became a foster parent during his lifetime.

Johnson was described by his family as a simple, kind, and good man. He loved classical music, his family, and his friends. His daughter Diane told the Boston Globe that he was a person of great integrity. The family plans to announce the date of his funeral service soon.

With the passing of Freeman Johnson, the number of surviving Pearl Harbor veterans has dropped to less than a dozen. Ira Ike Schab, who was 105 years old, died in December 2025. The loss of these elderly witnesses marks the end of a direct living link to the events of 1941.