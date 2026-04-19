French Actress Nadia Fares Dies at 57 After Being Found Unconscious in Paris Gym Pool

Acclaimed French actress Nadia Fares, known for her roles in The Crimson River and Netflix's Marseille, has died at the age of 57. She was discovered unconscious in a swimming pool at a luxury gym in Paris last week and passed away on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest. Fares had recently returned to France and was set to direct her first film.

Renowned French actress Nadia Fares has tragically passed away at the age of 57, following a devastating incident at a high-end gym in Paris . The actress was discovered unconscious at the bottom of a swimming pool at a luxury club located in the sophisticated Blanche and Montmartre district on April 11th. She had reportedly been engaged in swimming laps shortly before losing consciousness.

Efforts were made to revive her at the scene, with another swimmer initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation until emergency services arrived. Fares was subsequently transported to Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Sadly, her condition did not improve, and she passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. Her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, shared the heartbreaking news of their mother's death. They issued a statement expressing their profound grief, stating: It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother we have just lost. Fares was discovered in what has been described as a yoga position at the pool's floor, according to the prosecutor's office, adding a poignant detail to the tragic event. The actress shared her two daughters with her former husband, American producer Steve Chasman. The couple had married in 2002 but subsequently separated four years prior to her passing. Fares had previously spoken about her desire to focus on her family, noting: By following my husband to Los Angeles, I really needed to build a family of my own, to devote all my time to it. Nadia Fares had recently returned to France after a period of living in the United States. She was embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career, with plans to direct her first film later this year. She had expressed her enthusiasm for this directorial debut in an interview with Gala in January, stating: Through hard work, questioning and stubbornness, I found a great team, we are working together on an action comedy with Studios TF1. This project represented a significant artistic step for her. Her health had faced challenges in the past; in 2007, she underwent brain surgery to treat an aneurysm, which she characterized as a time bomb that needed to be treated urgently. She had also previously revealed undergoing three heart operations within a span of four years, showcasing her resilience in overcoming significant health issues. Fares first gained international acclaim in 2001 for her compelling lead role in the popular thriller The Crimson River. Born in Morocco, she moved to the south of France with her family at a young age, setting the stage for her eventual rise to stardom. Her career in television began in the 1990s, and she achieved mainstream recognition for her performance in the series Elles n'oublient jamais (They Never Forget). In this role, she portrayed the mistress of a married man, a performance that captured the attention of audiences. More recently, in 2016, Fares was recognized for her role as Vanessa d'Abrantes in the widely watched Netflix series Marseille. Her diverse body of work cemented her status as a significant figure in French cinema and television. Her passing leaves a void in the entertainment industry, and she will be remembered for her talent and contributions





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