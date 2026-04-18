French Actress Nadia Fares Dies at 57 After Pool Incident

Acclaimed French actress Nadia Fares has passed away at the age of 57. She was found unconscious in a pool at a luxury gym in Paris and was later in a coma before her death. Her daughters confirmed the tragic news.

Tragic news has emerged regarding the passing of acclaimed French actress Nadia Fares , who died at the age of 57. The beloved performer was discovered unconscious in the swimming pool of a prestigious gym located in the vibrant Blanche and Montmartre district of Paris last week. The incident, which occurred on April 11, led to Fares being placed in a coma from which she sadly never awoke. She succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Friday.

Her devastated daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, confirmed the heartbreaking news, issuing a poignant statement that read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother we have just lost." Reports suggest that Fares had been engaged in her regular swimming routine, performing laps, when she lost consciousness. The specific circumstances surrounding her collapse are still being investigated, but it is understood that she was found in a yoga-like position at the bottom of the pool, according to official statements from the prosecutor's office. Fortunately, another patron of the gym acted swiftly, commencing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a desperate attempt to revive her before the arrival of emergency medical services. Fares was subsequently transported to the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, where medical professionals made the difficult decision to place her in a medically induced coma in the hope of preserving her life. She leaves behind her two cherished daughters, whom she shared with her former husband, American film producer Steve Chasman. Nadia Fares had recently relocated back to France after a significant period residing in the United States. Her career soared to international recognition in 2001, largely propelled by her compelling performance in the critically acclaimed thriller The Crimson River. Born in Morocco, Fares relocated to the picturesque south of France during her formative years. She embarked on her professional acting journey in the 1990s, securing her first television roles and gradually building a notable career. Her presence became firmly established in the mainstream entertainment landscape with her memorable role in the film 'Elles n'oublient jamais' (They Never Forget), a project that further solidified her standing as a talented and versatile actress. The loss of Nadia Fares is a profound sorrow to the French film industry and to all who knew and admired her work. Her artistry and presence will be deeply missed





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