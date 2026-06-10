French Authorities Hand Life Jackets but Fail to Stop Channel Migrant Boat, Court Told

A court has seen drone footage of French officials distributing life jackets to an overcrowded migrant boat without intervening, as two men are jailed for piloting dangerous Channel crossings.

A shocking drone footage presented in a British court has revealed French authorities handing out life jackets to Channel migrants while making no attempt to intercept their dangerously overcrowded boat.

The video, recorded on April 9, shows a French patrol vessel gently pulling alongside a small inflatable boat carrying more than 70 people, including the pilot, Sudanese asylum seeker Alnour Mohamed Ali, 26. Instead of stopping the crossing, French officials passed bright buoyancy aids to those crammed on the boat, which was headed for the UK. Ali was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court after admitting endangering life at sea.

The prosecution argued that the boat was overcrowded, with people sitting astride the sides and their legs dangling in the water, and lacked essential safety equipment such as flares, paddles, and a puncture repair kit. The footage, which the Daily Mail has requested be made public, underscores allegations that France is failing to uphold its agreement to prevent small boat crossings.

A second defendant, Mohammad Tajik, a 32-year-old Afghan, was handed a two-year jail term for steering a separate overcrowded inflatable boat from France to the UK on January 17. The court saw UK Border Force footage showing Tajik at the tiller, with passengers sitting around the edge of the boat in an unsafe manner. The prosecutor noted that the boat was overcrowded and posed a high risk of capsizing or flooding, potentially leading to serious injury or death.

Tajik had reportedly consulted YouTube videos in an attempt to learn how to steer the boat across the English Channel. Both men were not involved in the organization of the journeys but were pilots. Judge Simon James emphasized the need for deterrent sentences, citing the understandable public interest in the arrival of small boats and the increasing frequency of such dangerous crossings.

He highlighted the inherent risks of navigating one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in vessels never designed for such journeys, especially when overcrowded and lacking navigational aids. The case comes amid controversy over the UK's new agreement with France, signed in April by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, which commits £662 million over three years to fund beach patrols and enforcement activities aimed at reducing Channel crossings.

Under the deal, Labour will provide £501 million for five police units and enforcement on French beaches, with an additional £160 million contingent on the success of new tactics. However, critics argue that the footage from April 9 contradicts French efforts to stop boats, showing instead a relaxed approach. The court heard that Ali's boat was intercepted later by UK Border Force, but no casualties occurred during either crossing.

The sentences, which also include potential deportation, are intended to deter others from risking lives in such perilous journeys. The judge noted that while the dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats are obvious, the risk of death or injury is significantly increased when boats are overcrowded and lack safety equipment. The two men were sentenced to 27 months and 24 months respectively, reflecting the seriousness of endangering lives at sea





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Authorities Channel Crossings Migrant Boat Endangering Life At Sea UK-France Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All Creatures Great and Small fans demand star's 'gem' of a series returnsChannel 5 viewers have been left wanting more of Samuel West's Channel 5 show

Read more »

Charity hits out at authorities' A82 clean-up efforts as volunteers help outThe frustrations have been raised by the group, which has been established over several years to help with the wildlife and nature protection efforts around the famous loch.

Read more »

Aston Villa hesitation will hand Fulham advantage in Harry Wilson contract talksAston Villa may have missed their best chance to sign Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson. It has been revealed that Wilson remains in contract talks with Fulham, wi

Read more »

Celtic Set to Hand Martin O'Neill £40m Transfer Budget Amid Major Squad OverhaulCeltic manager Martin O'Neill is expected to receive a £40 million transfer kitty to reshape the squad this summer, as the club anticipates a significant player exodus. The move follows O'Neill's success in winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup last season and ongoing talks with owner Dermot Desmond. The club aims to slash the wage bill by offloading several high-earning players while targeting new signings to strengthen the team.

Read more »