Hackers attempted to raise temperatures in French blood banks, following a wave of fridge hacks across Europe. Investigators probe Russian links to this coordinated sub-threshold attack.

The French Blood Establishment, also known as EFS, has confirmed that a cyberattack targeted its refrigeration infrastructure across three separate cold-storage sites in France. The incident occurred on Monday when malicious actors remotely manipulated temperature controls at facilities storing vital plasma products. Although the hackers succeeded in raising the temperature and defrosting thresholds to dangerously high levels, the EFS reported that no blood products were lost and no health consequences were identified.

Immediate Response and Mitigation Measures

The EFS stated that internal monitoring and alarm systems quickly detected the anomalies in the cold rooms, allowing staff to take immediate action. Staff members were able to secure the affected products, which included bags of plasma intended for transfusions and plasma used for manufacturing medicines. The organization confirmed that blood collection and distribution operations remain completely uninterrupted, ensuring continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the country. France's national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are currently investigating the incident to determine the origin of the attack and identify those responsible.

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Wider European Supermarket Infrastructure Attacks

This specific targeting of medical cold chains coincides with a broader wave of cyberattacks that disrupted supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe earlier this week. Unidentified hackers remotely took over refrigerators and freezers in dozens of stores, causing temperatures to spike and resulting in the spoilage of tons of food. The attack spread across the continent on Monday, impacting grocery chains in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Finland. Major retailers such as Ahold Delhaize, Colruyt, ICA, and Coop were among the primary targets, with IKEA also reporting that at least one store was affected by the intrusion.

The scale of the damage was significant for many retailers, with approximately 40 Ahold Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg alone impacted. Engla Ingwall, the sales manager at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, described the aftermath to Reuters, stating that all freezers reached temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius by the time the breach was noticed hours after it occurred at 2am. A spokesperson for the privately held ICA group acknowledged that a limited number of stores were affected by an overnight incident that severely impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems.

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Patterns Suggesting State-Sponsored Subversive War

Security experts and intelligence analysts have drawn direct connections between these retail attacks and recent events, suggesting a coordinated effort by state actors to test European resilience. Eric Schouten, the head of aviation security group Dyami, noted that the pattern of attacks ranging from railways to food infrastructure fits the narrative of Russian state actors seeking to disturb Europe. This view was echoed by Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert, who told GB News that it is highly likely Vladimir Putin is behind the recent spree of hoax bomb threats that caused flight chaos across the continent.

Glees described the situation as a kinetic shadow war accompanied by a secret subversive war using disinformation. He argued that spreading mayhem and panic tests national resilience and creates scope for Moscow to wage a grey war against Western nations while they are not yet ready for serious conflict. Defence expert and former Army Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford added that the week's bomb threats could be part of a coordinated sub-threshold attack from Moscow, further indicating a strategic effort to create chaos without triggering a full-scale military response.

Geopolitical Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The convergence of these cyberattacks with recent airline disruptions and military posturing has raised serious concerns among European security officials. At least seven passenger jets, including three from Britain, were targeted by hoax bomb threats, forcing emergency landings at airports across the continent. This timing coincides with warnings from Vladimir Putin last week that there would be no winners if he entered a conflict with the West, alongside signs that Russian troops are preparing for potential new incursions.

Despite the alarming nature of the incidents, the EFS emphasized that the swift detection mechanisms in their medical cold storage prevented any loss of life-saving products. However, the broader economic and logistical damage across the European retail sector highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to remote cyber intrusion. As investigations continue into the origins of the attacks, European authorities remain on high alert for further coordinated efforts to destabilize supply chains and public services.