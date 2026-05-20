French bulldogs and other breeds are high-risk targets for thieves.

A study of UK police data by insurers Direct Line revealed that certain breeds of dogs, such as French Bulldogs, Staffies, and Dachshunds, are more vulnerable to theft. Every day, an average of four dogs were stolen throughout the country the previous year.

Breeds such as French bulldogs, Staffordshire bull terriers, and Dachshunds are most at risk, with an average of four dogs stolen every day across the UK last year. 25,000 reported dog theft s over the past 11 years, with the number of reported thefts declining by 11% compared to the previous year.

Improved awareness and the Pet Abduction Act in May 2024 played a part in the decline. French bulldogs remain the most stolen breed, but thefts of Staffordshire bull terriers, German Shepherds, and Dachshunds also rose. Dog owners worry about their pets being stolen, with 50% expressing fear and certain preventative measures being taken. Some 18% have installed a motion-activated security camera, 17% use a tracking device, and 16% only ever walk their dog on a lead to prevent thefts.

Dog theft disrupts lives and causes financial stress. Dog owners cope with the emotional impact of not knowing their pet's whereabouts. There's currently no closure





LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dogs Breeds At Risk Dog Theft Pet Theft Act Pet Loss Support Owners' Concerns Preventive Measures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queues at Trafford Centre as hundreds line up for free corn dogs from new storeThe second Bunsik store hits Greater Manchester, with a special promotion drawing in queues for the Korean street food chain

Read more »

Jurgen Klopp under consideration as ambitious French club Paris FC target appointmentFootball management is back on the table for the respected German manager, as Paris FC is pondering his appointment. Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer role has revamped his image, and ambitious Paris FC owners are keen to secure his return, given his track record of success.

Read more »

Dawn French's moving 'tribute' to late dad with emotional end-of-life storyDawn French opened up about her novel, Enough, during an appearance on The One Show

Read more »

Jannik Sinner to take part in unprecedented French Open protestSinner will be among 20 players who have staged a walkout of the French Open

Read more »