French Comté Wins World Cheese Awards as British Entries Delayed by Border Rules

A 24-month-aged French Comté named Forte des Rousses claims the World Cheese Awards title after UK entries faced EU border delays in Spain.

A 24-month-aged French Comté has been crowned the world's best cheese at the prestigious World Cheese Awards, marking the first time a French product has won the title in 15 years. The victorious cheese, Forte des Rousses, secured the top prize after British competitors faced significant delays at the border due to EU import regulations. The competition, which attracted a record-breaking 5,330 entries from 45 countries across six continents, was held in Córdoba, Spain, for its 38th annual edition.

Border Delays Impact British Competitors

Judges at the event in Spain's Andalusia region noted a conspicuous absence of British contenders during the initial judging phases. John Farrand, the managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, which organizes the World Cheese Awards, confirmed that several UK submissions were held up by customs procedures. He stated that challenges in exporting to the EU, particularly into Spain, were compounded by strike disruptions that affected transport across the country during the week of the competition.

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Of the British cheeses that successfully arrived on time, none managed to advance to the final round of 14 finalists. This outcome represents a notable shift in the competition's history, as British cheeses have historically performed strongly. The last British victory occurred in 2017 when Cornish Kern by Lynher Dairies Cheese Company won the title. Since the competition began, British producers have claimed the top spot 11 times, compared to eight victories for France, including a tie in 2001.

French Production Family Celebrates Historic Win

The winning cheese, Forte des Rousses, is produced by Juraflore, a company rooted in the Jura mountains. Jean-Charles Arnaud, a third-generation cheesemaker, led the production of this specific 24-month-aged Comté. He is joined by his son, Franck Arnaud, in operating Fromageries Arnaud, a family business that matures cheeses in traditional natural caves known as fruitières. The company specializes in high-quality, long-maturing cheeses from the emblematic Fort des Rousses area.

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Jean-Charles Arnaud expressed profound pride in the achievement, describing it as a success for milk producers, cheesemakers, and affineurs alike. He emphasized that the win represents a family affair dedicated to quality, highlighting their expertise in Comté, Morbier, Mont d'Or, and Bleu de Gex du Jura. The team felt jubilation upon learning that their traditional methods had secured the global title against such fierce international competition.

Tight Judging and Tiebreak Protocol

The final stages of the World Cheese Awards involved intense scrutiny by 270 expert judges from 51 countries who conducted blind tastings. The initial field of 5,330 cheeses was narrowed down to 14 finalists, which were then assessed a second time by a super jury of specialists. The result was a deadlock, with three distinct cheeses tying for the highest score of 81 points.

The top score was shared by the French Forte des Rousses, an 18-month Le Gruyère AOP from Gourmino in Switzerland, and an Ossau Iraty AOP made by Agour in France. To resolve the tie, organizers deployed a rarely used protocol that involved subtracting each cheese's lowest and highest scores from the panel. Judge Rafa Dominguez Gonzalez, who championed the winning Comté, cited its complex evolution in the mouth and beautiful nutty savory flavors as decisive factors. He noted that he immediately recognized the cheese as his choice upon the first taste.

British Success in Young Cheesemonger Category

Despite the absence of British cheeses in the main competition, UK participants found success in the Young Cheesemonger of the Year category. Molly Powell from London's Neal's Yard Dairy won this prestigious title, securing a place on the Academy of Cheese's Level 2 course. She has been invited to join the judging panel at the World Cheese Awards in 2027, ensuring continued British representation in the event's future.

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The World Cheese Awards remains the largest cheese-only competition globally, featuring entries made from a wide variety of milk types. These include buffalo, cow, goat, sheep, donkey, and camel milk. While the main title went to France due to logistical hurdles for British exporters, the event continued to showcase the diverse global landscape of artisanal cheesemaking. The Guild of Fine Food indicated that they would still judge any late-arriving British cheeses in the coming days, though they no longer influenced the final top-14 list.