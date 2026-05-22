French Couple Arrested for Abandoning Young Children in Portugal

A shocking case of child abandonment has come to light in Portugal, with a French couple arrested for allegedly leaving their young children in a wooded area. The mother, 41, and stepfather, 55, were taken into custody after the children, aged five and four, were found wandering down a rural road. The couple had blindfolded the children and told them they were playing a game to drive away the devil, before abandoning them in the woods. The children were later found by a local couple and taken to hospital for a health assessment. An investigation is underway to understand how the children came to be in Portugal, and the couple's motives for abandoning them.

Chilling CCTV footage has revealed a French couple on their way to abandon their young children in a woodland in Portugal . The mother, 41, and stepfather, 55, were both arrested yesterday for allegedly dumping their young boys, aged five and four, in a woods hundreds of miles from where they grew up.

The young boys were found wandering down a rural road between the Portuguese towns of Alcacer do Sal and Comporta on Tuesday evening at around 7pm. The parents were arrested in the city of Fatima, 124 miles north of Alcacer do Sal. The brothers told the local couple that found them that their parents had abandoned them on the N235 road with nothing more than a change of clothes, two pieces of fruit and two bottles of water.

After the boys were taken to hospital, an investigation was launched to understand how on earth they came to Portugal. New footage obtained by local media showed the boys innocently playing in their parents' car at a petrol station in Miranda do Douro, near the border with Spain, after they arrived in Portugal. The stepfather appears to be driving the grey car as he pulled it into the petrol station.

Both he and the mother, from Colmar in eastern France, were seen getting out of the vehicle before walking over to an attendant. The boys could be seen clambering around in the grey car as the parents filled the car up. In the back, one of the boys was seen clambering around the front seats, while the other leaned to the front of the car in the gap between the seats.

TVI, a Portuguese broadcaster, reported that the footage was taken at 6.16pm on May 11 - the same day the family arrived in Portugal via Bragança on the Spanish border. They crossed the border after the mother disappeared with the two children around two weeks ago before setting off on the road trip to Portugal. Earlier reporting indicated the younger child was three, not four.

The French woman's mother, the boys' maternal grandmother, reported the children's disappearance to police, telling them they had been abducted by their mother. The boys' biological father, who is separated from their mother, also filed a child abduction report to police. Colmar prosecutor Jean Richert told Le Parisien on Thursday: He's like everyone else, he doesn't understand.

After arriving in the country, the family then travelled more than 310 miles, first going to the Miranda do Corvo region before heading further south to Alcacer do Sal. The couple and their children stayed in a hotel in the town, located around 12 miles from where they were found. On Tuesday, the young boys were found by a local couple, Eugenia and Artur Quintas. Artur said: They were crying, they were terrified.

They were crying and calling for their father. Two young brothers were abandoned by their parents in a wooded area in Portugal The boys were taken to hospital to be looked at, and police spoke to them there. He added that they were both covered in dirt and bruises, and one had hurt his knee. Neither boy had any identifying documents on them.

The Quintases took the young children to their home and called the police, who quickly arrived and took them to Setúbal Hospital for a full health assessment. There, they were given a clean bill of health. A toxicology report revealed the boys had not been drugged by the parents. After questioning them, they were able to figure out that the boys had actually come from France.

The boys told authorities that their parents told them they were going to play a game to drive away the devil. The couple had blindfolded them and took them to a wooded area, before telling them they could only remove their eye covers once they had found a knife the couple had buried in the ground and used it to cut them off.

The boys were digging around in the dirt for several minutes before the older boy took their blindfolds off. To their shock, the boys realised they were all alone. Still believing that they were playing a game, the boys wandered the area for several hours through a part of Portugal that can reach up to 30C during the day at this time of year.

Artur told local media: The oldest one told me that he and his brother had gotten lost in the forest and that their father and mother had left without taking them. He added: I realised right away that they had been abandoned by the backpacks. When I saw the way the backpacks were packed, I knew they had been abandoned.

On Thursday, Portuguese police announced that they had arrested a 55-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman linked to the incident involving two minor children found alone near a public road in the municipality of Alcácer do Sal. They were arrested at a café terrace in Fatima on suspicion of abuse, endangering others, and abandonment





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