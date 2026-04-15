French Crime Drama 'HIP' Praised as Better Than US Remake, Fans Recommend Original Language

Discover High Intellectual Potential (HIP), a French crime drama now streaming on Disney+ that fans are calling even better than its American counterpart, High Potential. The series follows a brilliant cleaner with an exceptionally high IQ who is recruited by the police to solve complex crimes. Viewers are urging others to watch it in its original French with subtitles to fully appreciate its humor and character depth. Additionally, the critically acclaimed series 'Under the Banner of Heaven' is highlighted for its compelling true story and impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

For those seeking a captivating new series to stream, a French crime drama titled High Intellectual Potential , or HIP , is now available on Disney+ . This compelling show, which inspired the recent American adaptation High Potential, has garnered significant praise from viewers who often find the original to be even more engaging than its counterpart.

The series centers on Morgane, a 38-year-old mother of three, whose life as a cleaner is dramatically altered when her exceptionally high IQ of 160 is discovered. This remarkable intellect, which had previously not served her well in daily life, is recognized by the police as a valuable asset in their pursuit of highly intelligent criminals. The show boasts an impressive IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, based on nearly 4,000 viewer reviews, suggesting it's a must-watch for fans of the genre. While HIP is offered with English dubbing, many viewers strongly recommend watching it in its original French with subtitles. They argue that the nuances of the original language, including voice intonation and word choices, are crucial for fully appreciating the characters' personalities and the show's humor. One reviewer likened the comedic style to that of the popular series Death in Paradise, describing it as very funny, original, and far from a typical detective show. The chaotic yet brilliant method Morgane employs to solve cases is highlighted as a particularly captivating aspect. The anti-procedural approach to her investigations, combined with her graphic and unique problem-solving skills, makes for a thoroughly entertaining viewing experience. Viewers often emphasize that the dubbed version loses much of the charm and comedic timing, particularly noting that the original voice acting for Morgane is difficult to replicate effectively. Further reinforcing the appeal of HIP, fans who discovered the series through the American remake have consistently expressed that the original French version surpasses it. They describe HIP as offering a more unique, extreme, politically incorrect, and ultimately more enjoyable take on the premise. Beyond the accolades for HIP, another critically acclaimed crime drama is currently available to stream on Disney+ and Prime Video: Under the Banner of Heaven. This series, based on Jon Krakauer's novel, has been hailed as one of the most fascinating shows of the decade, achieving an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The seven-episode program, created by Dustin Lance Black, originally aired on FX on Hulu in 2022. It follows Detective Jeb Pyre as he investigates the murder of a woman and her infant daughter, a case that leads him to uncover deeply buried truths about the origins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the dark consequences of rigid faith. Starring Andrew Garfield as Detective Pyre, alongside a strong ensemble cast, the series has captivated audiences with its suspenseful pacing, character development, and its intriguing exploration of historical and religious themes. Viewers have praised its ability to seamlessly blend mystery and drama with a fascinating historical narrative, making it an unforgettable viewing experience that is highly recommended





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HIP High Intellectual Potential French Crime Drama Disney+ Under The Banner Of Heaven

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NI farmers' action group issues statement on potential fuel protestsFarmers For Action was born out of the fuel strike of 2000

Read more »

'Chaotic' crime drama 'better than High Potential' streaming nowAs fans wait for High Potential Season 3 they should dive into this binge worthy crime drama

Read more »

'Graphic' crime drama fans say is 'better than High PotentialAlthough fans say High Potential fans should be warned before streaming all episodes

Read more »

Trump Acknowledges Potential for High Gas Prices Through Midterm ElectionsFormer U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that high gasoline prices could persist through the November 2026 midterm elections due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He attributed the rise to the long-term benefits of neutralizing Iran's nuclear threat, and defended the surge as a 'small price to pay' for global safety. Gas prices are rising and expected to climb further following the collapse of ceasefire talks and U.S. actions to block ships, which has caused oil prices to surge. Trump has instructed the Navy to interdict any vessel that paid a toll to Iran, characterizing these payments as extortion, although CENTCOM clarified that the operation would specifically target maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports.

Read more »

Coachella Kiss: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Potential RomanceRumors of a new celebrity couple ignite as Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly seen 'making out' at Coachella. However, sources suggest this could be a short-lived fling, despite Jenner's sister, Kylie, apparently supporting the potential relationship. The article explores the dynamics of the encounter at Coachella and the factors influencing the outcome.

Read more »

Drew Sidora's Divorce Drama Escalates: Income Disparity and Potential HomelessnessReal Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman intensifies as their income differences are revealed, raising concerns about her housing situation and child custody.

Read more »