French Police Accused of Human Rights Abuses After Deflating Migrant Boat

A migrant charity has filed complaints against French police after video showed officers slashing an inflatable boat carrying twenty-five migrants near Calais.

The French authorities are facing serious accusations of human rights violations after a controversial incident unfolded on a beach near Calais . At Oye-Plage, dramatic footage captured French police officers sprinting toward a small inflatable boat packed with approximately twenty-five young migrants who were attempting to reach the shores of England.

In the video, an officer is seen using a knife to slash the side of the dinghy, causing it to collapse rapidly while passengers, wearing bright orange life jackets, were still on board. This action forced the migrants to retreat back onto the sandy shore.

The migrant charity Utopia 56, which released the footage, has expressed deep concern over the practice, asserting that deflating a vessel while it is in the water is an extremely dangerous tactic that puts lives at significant risk. According to the charity, such methods have been used repeatedly over several years, creating a precarious environment for those seeking asylum.

In response to the incident, Utopia 56 has filed a formal report with the Defender of Rights, which serves as the primary human rights watchdog in France. Additionally, a complaint has been lodged with the IGGN National Gendarmerie Inspectorate, the body responsible for investigating police misconduct. The charity intends to use the recorded footage as primary evidence to prove that the boat was afloat at the time of the intervention.

Conversely, a spokesperson for the Pas-de-Calais gendarmerie has defended the officers' actions, claiming the operation was entirely lawful. The police argue that the vessel had already run aground and suffered a flotation failure, meaning it was not actually sailing. They maintain that neutralizing the boat was a necessary step to prevent it from returning to sea, thereby protecting the migrants from the inherent dangers of a crossing in an unstable craft.

This clash occurs against a backdrop of intensifying efforts to secure the coastline, fueled by a recent three-year agreement worth 660 million pounds funded by British taxpayers to enhance beach patrols. Under new directives, French authorities have begun intercepting smaller taxi boats, though a strict limit has been placed on these interventions.

Only boats carrying fewer than twenty people are targeted for sea-based interception, as the French government fears that attempting to stop more crowded vessels could lead to catastrophic capsizing and loss of life. Despite these measures, the English Channel remains one of the most perilous migrant routes in the world.

The brutality of the situation was highlighted on the same day as the Oye-Plage incident, when two migrants, including a sixteen-year-old girl and a twenty-nine-year-old woman, were found dead on a beach south of Boulogne. Their deaths were reportedly caused by a combination of a boat engine explosion and the subsequent crush of people trying to escape the resulting fire. The scale of the migration crisis continues to grow as weather conditions improve, encouraging more people to risk the journey.

In recent weeks, several other deaths have been reported at Equihen-Plage, where migrants drowned while attempting to board offshore vessels. These individuals often pay exorbitant sums to people smugglers who provide overcrowded and unsafe inflatables. The statistical reality of the situation is staggering, with over 7,300 people successfully crossing the Channel this year alone. Since the crisis first escalated in 2018, the total number of crossings is expected to surpass 200,000.

This ongoing tragedy underscores the desperate lengths to which migrants will go and the controversial methods employed by border authorities to deter them, leaving human rights organizations to question the ethics of current enforcement strategies





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