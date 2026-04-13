French Police Criticized as Migrants Board UK-Bound Boats Amidst Rising Channel Deaths and Border Control Disputes

Dozens of migrants were observed boarding boats for the UK as French police stood by, sparking criticism amidst ongoing Channel crossing tragedies and disputes over border control measures between the UK and France. The incident occurs after the deaths of four migrants.

In a disturbing display of inaction, French police were observed watching as dozens of migrants waded into the sea to board boats bound for the UK, just days after a tragic incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals during a separate attempted crossing. Images captured on Monday depicted an overloaded dinghy struggling in the waters off Dunkirk, with another boat already heading towards the UK in the distance.

Many of the migrants, primarily men, were seen wearing orange life jackets and dangling their legs in the open water as law enforcement officials stood by passively on the shore. This incident occurred shortly after the fatal capsizing of a water taxi off the coast of Saint Etienne au Mont, near Calais, on Thursday, where four migrants lost their lives. Rescue operations began around 7:30 am local time, but the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Francois-Xavier Lauch, confirmed the deaths of two men and two women, while 42 others were rescued. Lauch indicated that the deceased were already 'quite far into the sea' and that the dangerous currents swept them away. In a related development, a Sudanese national, allegedly the pilot of the boat involved in the earlier tragedy, has been charged with endangering life. The distressing scenes at Dunkirk highlight the ongoing crisis and the complexities surrounding border control in the English Channel. The recent events underscore the perilous nature of the crossings and the challenges faced by both French and British authorities. The UK's migration minister, Mike Tapp, expressed his sorrow, labeling every death in the Channel a tragedy. He highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen powers through the Border Security Act, aimed at disrupting and dismantling criminal smuggling operations. Furthermore, the news comes amidst an ongoing diplomatic exchange regarding a renewed migrant patrol agreement between the UK and France, with negotiations currently underway. The British government proposed a plan to allow their Border Force vessels to intercept boats in French waters, which was ultimately rejected by the French government, citing concerns about sovereignty and territorial integrity. This proposal included the deployment of Border Force cutters and commercial transfer vessels to intercept small boats before they reached UK waters and return migrants to France. The breakdown in negotiations raises concerns about the potential for increased crossings, particularly during the warmer summer months. Moreover, the failure to secure a new funding agreement for beach patrols could further exacerbate the situation. It has also emerged that the UK has been funding police vehicles in Pas de Calais. The current agreement, set to expire in March, was extended by two months, but disagreements persist regarding the terms of a new deal. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the UK currently only intervenes when migrants have entered its territorial waters. The French authorities' stance on not allowing British vessels within their waters has created a deadlock, emphasizing the need for a collaborative solution. The French response has also drawn criticism, with questions raised regarding the effectiveness of border patrols and the use of resources. The British government proposed a revised plan which included offering to pay France a substantial sum to fund enhanced security measures along the French coast, including increased patrols and surveillance technology. The proposed financial support was intended to address the root causes of the migration crisis and reduce the number of crossings. But the ongoing deadlock highlights the complex interplay of political, humanitarian, and financial factors involved in managing the flow of migrants. The lack of resolution in the patrol deal and the tragic loss of life continue to fuel public debate and intensify pressure on both governments to find a comprehensive solution. The incident involving dozens of migrants boarding boats in the presence of French police underscores the urgent need for a more coordinated and effective approach to tackling the migrant crisis in the English Channel, addressing the security concerns while upholding humanitarian obligations. It is also important to consider the underlying factors that drive migrants to attempt such perilous journeys, including poverty, persecution, and conflict





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrant Crisis English Channel Border Control France UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Carpenter Criticized for Rude Comments Towards Yodeling Fan at CoachellaSabrina Carpenter faces backlash after her Coachella performance due to her negative response to a yodeling fan. Fans and users on social media quickly labeled her behavior as rude and disrespectful.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Criticized for Mocking Yodeling Fan at CoachellaSabrina Carpenter faced backlash after she appeared to ridicule a yodeling fan during her Coachella performance, with fans calling her rude and disrespectful. The singer's comments sparked outrage on social media, despite the inclusion of guest appearances by other celebrities.

Read more »

Oxfordshire campaigners call for vote on public water ownershipAsh Smith and Peter Hammond were recently portrayed in the Channel 4 docudrama Dirty Business.

Read more »

Brand new 24 Hours in Police Custody returns with 'brutal' investigationBrand new episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody will return to Channel 4

Read more »

Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance Criticized Amidst Music Catalog Sale and Financial TroublesJustin Bieber's Coachella performance was met with disappointment as fans lamented his set, citing it as the worst in the festival's history. This comes after the singer sold his music catalog for $200 million due to financial struggles. The performance featured a focus on new music, with limited performances of his classic hits. His wife, Hailey, and son were honored during the show. Hailey also made a huge business move by partnering with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Read more »

French Police Watch Migrants Board UK-Bound Boats Amidst Ongoing Channel CrisisDozens of migrants attempted to cross the English Channel to the UK while French police stood by. This occurred just days after a fatal crossing attempt. The UK and France disagree on how to address the crisis, including border control and intercepting vessels in French waters. The negotiations for a renewed migrant patrol deal continue amid tragic loss of life and a complex political landscape.

Read more »