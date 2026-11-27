French activists report thousands of women suffered miscarriages and bleeding after police used 22,000 tear gas grenades. This article details the Lacrymos de Sang findings and government response.

Thousands of women and girls in France have reported severe gynecological injuries following the deployment of chemical irritants by law enforcement during nationwide demonstrations on October 17. A collective named Lacrymos de Sang has gathered testimony from more than 9,200 individuals, revealing widespread reproductive trauma including heavy bleeding and pregnancy loss. Activists argue that the extensive use of tear gas grenades, which totaled approximately 22,000 during the height of the unrest, has caused long-term damage to the health of young women and older citizens alike. This surge in medical complaints has triggered a fierce political debate regarding the safety of crowd control measures and the necessity of independent scientific verification.

Details of Reproductive Injury and Symptoms

The data collected by the feminist collective indicates that 94 percent of the 9,200 respondents experienced gynecological symptoms after exposure. These incidents ranged from severe uterine cramps that prevented victims from walking or attending work, to unusually heavy periods that lasted for several weeks. Two specific cases required hospitalization due to severe iron deficiency resulting from excessive blood loss. Notably, these adverse effects were not limited to women of reproductive age, as individuals who had already gone through menopause or were using hormonal contraception also reported heavy bleeding episodes.

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The research documented particularly tragic outcomes for pregnant individuals, including five miscarriages among 47 respondents who were carrying children at the time of exposure. Seventeen additional pregnant women reported experiencing contractions, pain, and bleeding, while two others needed emergency gynecological care. One victim described a catastrophic incident where she was exposed to the chemical irritant while walking her dog, leading to heavy bleeding and the loss of a pregnancy after seven months. The collective identified women and girls under the age of 20 as the demographic group most severely affected by these health complications.

Testimonies from Affected Individuals and Experts

Mélina Galland, a 24-year-old photographer, recounted suffering intense abdominal pain that she described as unprecedented for her menstrual cycle after returning home from the October 17 protests in Paris. She had attempted to protect herself by wearing a double surgical mask along with a diving mask, yet still experienced severe physical distress. Chloé Baroux, another photographer aged 25, noted that her menstrual cycles became irregular after covering earlier protests in 2020 and 2021. Although her symptoms temporarily resolved, she reported that they returned with renewed intensity during the recent demonstrations, linking the recurrence directly to her continued exposure.

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Solène Rougeux, a doctoral researcher in neuroendocrinology who joined the collective, emphasized that physiological stress alone cannot explain the severity of the reported symptoms. Rougeux stated that while stress might alter the timing of periods, it cannot account for heavy bleeding in post-menopausal women or the occurrence of miscarriages. The founder of the group, Eva-Luna Tholance, added that the collective currently lacks data on what repeated long-term exposure to the chemical agents might mean for the future reproductive health of these women, highlighting a significant gap in medical knowledge.

Government Stance and Political Opposition

French authorities have defended the continued use of tear gas, which contains CS, a crystalline powder that disperses as fine particles to irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez rejected calls for a ban, arguing that the chemical is an essential tool for crowd control and serves as a necessary alternative to more dangerous weapons. The Interior Ministry asserted that no published scientific studies have definitively proven that CS causes menstrual changes or miscarriages. Officials maintained that while some skin and eye symptoms might persist longer, the general effects of tear gas typically resolve within a few hours of exposure.

Opposition lawmakers have demanded an immediate suspension of tear gas usage and the funding of independent research into its potential health effects. The government noted that it conducted several studies in 2021 and 2022 to assess individual exposure to the chemical, particularly focusing on law enforcement personnel rather than civilians. Despite these internal assessments, the ministry acknowledged that certain longer-lasting symptoms affecting the skin and eyes cannot be entirely ruled out, while stating that other suggested bodily effects remain undemonstrated by current scientific evidence.

Broader Impact and Future Investigations

The protests that sparked these medical complaints were originally driven by concerns over rising living costs and changes to the security bill, but they evolved into widespread rioting and looting across Paris and other major cities. The victims of the chemical exposure include not only demonstrators but also peaceful participants such as children, pregnant women, and elderly residents living near march routes. The sheer volume of complaints, with thousands reporting issues, has created immense pressure on public health officials and legislators to address the potential crisis.

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As the debate continues, the Lacrymos de Sang collective is urging the government to take the testimonies seriously and initiate a comprehensive, transparent investigation. The disparity between the subjective experiences of thousands of women and the objective conclusions of government-funded studies has deepened the rift between civil society and state authorities. With tens of thousands of women fearing long-term reproductive damage, the call for independent scientific verification of the effects of CS on human biology remains a central demand in the ongoing political and medical discourse in France.