French Police Watch Migrants Boarding Dinghies as Small Boat Crossings Pass 200,000

The Daily Mail reports on the situation in Dunkirk, France, where French police stood and watched migrants boarding dinghies as the total small boat crossings to England were believed to have passed 200,000.

French police stood and watched migrants boarding dinghies today as total small boat crossings to England were believed to have passed 200,000. The Daily Mail was at the scene at 4.30am in the very heart of Dunkirk , in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, when 40 migrants ran across the promenade and down to the waterline.

Around a dozen French police were there too, with two beach-buggies – funded by British taxpayers – but they did nothing to intervene as the multi-racial group headed for the sea. As so often, the officers simply watched from a safe distance as the migrants, a mix of Africans, Middle-Easterners, and men from across Asia, stood in the waves up to their shins and waited for a 'taxi-boat' launched at a quieter spot along the coast to collect them.

Twenty minutes later, the taxi-boat dinghy arrived from the West, with some 30 people already aboard and straddling the sides, almost all in bright orange life-jackets. As it pulled in close to the shore, those migrants waiting in the sea then proceeded to board. All the while, although the police illuminated the scene with a searchlight, they did nothing to intervene.

There have been isolated occasions in which officers have used knives to slash occupied boats, amid repeated talk of tougher measures. One video emerged this week of a policeman running up to a loaded boat in ankle-deep water and puncturing it, leading to an immediate evacuation. The Daily Mail was at the scene at 4.30am in the very heart of Dunkirk, in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, when 40 migrants ran across the promenade and down to the waterline.

One of the groups was later seen catching the bus after failing to make the crossing. But as the Daily Mail watched today, police kept 50 yards from the dinghy while fresh passengers boarded it in shin-deep water. It is likely they feared causing potential drownings thanks to medium-sized waves.

As a result the dinghy eventually loaded and prepared to cross the Channel. Not for the first time, however, a shoddy outboard motor too weak to push a 30ft dinghy carrying 60 passengers, and poor seamanship, did the job the Gendarmerie would not. After half an hour of floundering, and some getting out and pushing, the migrants gave up, having failed to pull away from the wave-line, and disembarked, leaving the empty dinghy where it was.

The police stood by as the group of more than 60 – including two young women and one disabled man with a crutch, who needed two friends to help him – simply walked to a bus stop and got free transport, probably back to the 'new jungle' migrant camp five miles away at Grande Synthe. It is likely they will be trying again within 24 hours.

Back at the beach, a rogue group of around a dozen Africans, none wearing life-jackets, raced across the sand to the abandoned dinghy – thinking they were getting lucky with a free ride to England. Only on reaching it did they discover the police had finally acted, having eventually slashed and disabled the boat after its passengers got out. Police kept 50 yards from the dinghy while some passengers boarded it in shin-deep water.

A group of people wait on a beach in Dunkirk for a dinghy as they make a bid to cross the Channel. French police officers with beach buggies stand on the Dunkirk beach this morning. A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, on Friday. A group of people are brought ashore in Dover, Kent.

At the same time the officers drove half a mile down the beach – still in front of Dunkirk's hotels and promenade - to where another group of around 20 migrants was openly waiting in the sea for a taxi-boat to come and pick them up. On this occasion the officers did manage to encourage them to leave the beach.

But within hours, at least one other dinghy, possibly from further to the East from the new launchpad of Belgium, did appear to have successfully cross the Channel, escorted to British waters by a French patrol vessel. The Mail watched that dinghy from the beach at Gravelines, as it reached the horizon. Total migrant Channel crossings by small boat since 2018, when the dinghy crisis began, had reached 199,920 by Monday. Keir Starmer's promises to 'smash the gangs' behind people-smuggling remain unfulfilled





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dunkirk France Migrant Crisis People-Smuggling Channel Crossings Keir Starmer Police Intervention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North West 200: Rider fatality at road race named as Kamil HolanThe rider who died in an incident at the North West 200 has been named as Czech Republic rider Kamil Holan.

Read more »

North West 200: Rider fatality at road race named as Kamil HolanThe rider who died in an incident at the North West 200 has been named as Czech Republic rider Kamil Holan.

Read more »

North West 200: The 20 racers who have died at the event between 1939 and 2026We recall the men who died doing what they loved most in Northern Ireland's biggest event in the sporting calender

Read more »

Tributes Pour In for Kamł Holan After North West 200 Rider DeathNorth West 200 rider and well-known motorsport figure Kamł Holan died during a qualification race, leaving tributes pouring in from the motorsport and art world.

Read more »