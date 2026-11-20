French authorities open a criminal probe into allegations of gang rape involving Gerard Depardieu, Michel Houellebecq, and director Guillaume Nicloux on the set of Thalasso in 2018.

French prosecutors have officially confirmed the opening of a criminal enquiry into serious sexual violence allegations involving celebrated actors Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq. The investigation centers on alleged offences that reportedly occurred on December 11th, 2018, during the production of the comedy film Thalasso in Cabourg, Normandy. Authorities are examining claims that a group rape and sexual assault took place while the scene was being filmed by director Guillaume Nicloux.

Core Details Of The Criminal Investigation

The judicial inquiry targets three prominent figures in the French cultural sector, each facing distinct but related charges. Gérard Depardieu, aged 77, is accused of participating in a group rape and committing sexual assault against an actress on set. Michel Houellebecq, aged 70, is suspected of sexual assault and complicity in group rape for his alleged role in the incident. Director Guillaume Nicloux, 60, faces identical accusations regarding the assault and is additionally charged with recording sexual imagery that violates the privacy of others.

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The alleged events transpired at the Thalazur, a four-star hotel and spa complex located in the seaside resort of Cabourg. The scene in question was part of Thalasso, a film also known by the title Just Great, in which Depardieu and Houellebecq play fictionalized versions of themselves visiting a health spa. While the script described the actors kissing and groping actresses who flirted and danced naked, it contained no written instructions for penetrative sex or sexual acts.

Stakeholder Positions And Witness Accounts

The primary whistleblower is an actress referred to in legal documents as Alexandra, who is currently 40 years old. She was 32 at the time of the alleged incident and was of Eastern European origin. Mediapart, the investigative news site that broke the story, published full details of her formal criminal complaint along with images of supporting legal documents. Alexandra stated that she initially refused roles portraying prostitutes due to a desire not to perpetuate stereotypes about women from Eastern Europe.

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She claimed she ultimately accepted the part because she admired Depardieu and the work of director Guillaume Nicloux, believing their presence would ensure her safety. The production offered her three contracts worth a total of €45,000, which served as compensation for the alleged sexual violence, a sum that included a £42 nudity bonus for the specific scene. Alexandra told Mediapart that she was forced to drink multiple glasses of Calvados during at least four takes of the scene, to the point where she vomited on the balcony due to stress and intoxication.

According to Alexandra's account, she was pinned down by Houellebecq while Depardieu allegedly penetrated her by force with his fingers. She further claimed that Houellebecq forced her to perform oral sex while two cameras recorded her from different angles. Another actress involved in the scene, a well-known porn performer who admitted to being heavily intoxicated, confirmed to Mediapart that there was absolutely no mention of sexual acts in the script. She guaranteed that such events were not planned, stating, "There was absolutely no mention of sex or sexual acts."

Real-World Impact And Legal Reactions

All three defendants have denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations. Guillaume Nicloux has publicly insisted that he observed no coercion during the sex acts and described the participants as consenting adults. He also stated that the footage in question was later destroyed, implying that the privacy violation charge may be contested based on the absence of the recordings. Lawyers for both Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq declined to comment on the specific allegations when contacted by media outlets.

The timing of the complaint has drawn significant attention, as Alexandra filed her formal criminal complaint six-and-a-half years after the incident occurred on December 11th, 2018. Her legal team submitted numerous documents, including contracts, text messages, and emails, which Mediapart was able to review. The story has been widely reported across multiple French media outlets, highlighting the severe reputational and legal consequences for these high-profile figures.

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Some commentators have drawn comparisons between this case and the 1972 film Last Tango in Paris, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci. That film featured an unscripted scene where Marlon Brando simulated the anal rape of Maria Schneider, a technique Bertolucci later admitted used shock to elicit genuine reactions. However, the current investigation into the Thalasso set focuses on specific criminal charges rather than cinematic techniques, with French authorities determining the validity of the evidence provided by the complainant.

The outcome of this enquiry could have lasting implications for the French film industry and the careers of those involved. As prosecutors continue their work, the case underscores the complex intersection of artistic production, consent, and legal accountability. The formal legal procedures are now underway, and further developments are expected as the judicial system reviews the substantial body of evidence submitted by Alexandra.