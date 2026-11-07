French Protests Decline as Police Deploy Thousands Ahead of 2027 Election

French authorities deployed 70,000 security forces to manage fourth weekend of protests, with turnout dropping to 7,000 nationwide amid rising tensions before the 2027 presidential election.

French authorities faced a fourth consecutive weekend of civil unrest as thousands of protesters clashed with riot police on the streets of France. The demonstrations reflect deep-seated anger against the Government, which finds itself navigating a volatile political landscape just five months before the presidential elections. While organizers initially expected significant turnout, early afternoon counts indicated a notable downward trend in public participation compared to previous weeks.

Protest Turnout Defies Initial High Expectations

Interior ministry figures counted only 7,000 people protesting early on Saturday nationwide. This number stands in sharp contrast to the earlier estimates of up to 170,000 people participating across the country. Paris alone was projected to host 60,000 demonstrators, yet the final count suggests a cooling of the protest fever. The interior ministry noted that the Saturday figures were lower than those recorded at the same time last week, indicating a potential shift in the momentum of the current wave of civil disobedience.

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Police Presence and Clash Points in Paris

Some 70,000 members of the security forces were deployed on Saturday, ready to move in quickly following the mass protests on October 17. Those earlier events had degenerated into the worst riots seen in France in years, prompting a heightened state of alert among law enforcement agencies. Unions staged a march along a traditional route in the capital, moving from the Place de la Republique in central Paris to Place de la Nation in the east of the city. This official procession aimed to maintain a controlled environment while expressing dissent against current government policies.

Yellow Vests Movement Faces Police Blockade

The Yellow Vests movement called for a rival demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris. This location is only a stone's throw from the president's Elysee Palace and the lower house of parliament, making it a highly symbolic target for opposition groups. Authorities banned their protest, citing security risks, with a large police presence preventing protesters from getting close to the restricted zones. Thousands clashed with riot police on the streets of France, particularly near these prohibited areas, as officers worked to contain the unruly elements.

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Arrests and Security Measures in Lyon

Among the demonstrators, some 100 people who arrived at the banned rally site were surrounded by officers. Two key figures from the movement were taken into custody: coordinator Benjamin Ball and spokeswoman Azelma Sigaux were arrested by police. In the southeastern city of Lyon, police fired tear gas to disperse several hundred people in the city centre. These individuals were blocking a road during an unauthorised gathering, forcing authorities to use chemical agents to restore order. The heavy-handed police response has drawn criticism, with dozens of internal investigations launched into allegations of brutality against demonstrators.

Political Implications for 2027 Presidential Race

The demonstrations have political ramifications as France tilts towards presidential elections in five months' time. The far right increasingly views the current instability as a ripe opportunity to seize power. Polls show that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the favourite to win the Elysee in 2027. Her main rival is not one of Emmanuel Macron's centrist former allies, but hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is due to meet unions and employer federation representatives on Monday to discuss wages and purchasing power, attempting to mitigate the growing economic and social pressures.