A French publishing house faces severe backlash after allegedly sending explicit photos of Gisèle Pelicot to news outlets to promote a book that disputes her victimhood and claims she consented to the abuse orchestrated by her ex-husband.

A French publishing house has ignited a fierce controversy and widespread outrage across the nation after it was revealed that it distributed explicit pornographic images of Gisèle Pelicot to various media outlets.

The distribution of these images was allegedly done without her consent and was intended to promote a newly released book that severely criticizes her character and her testimony regarding the horrific sexual abuse she endured. The images in question were taken by her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, a man who has since been convicted of multiple counts of rape.

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Publisher Distributes Explicit Images

According to reports from the French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the publisher, identified as Tinbad, shared these private and intimate photographs with journalists as part of a promotional strategy for a book authored by psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. The book, titled Controls, The Dead Ends of a Success Story, is scheduled for publication on November 26 and features a chapter dedicated to analyzing the Pelicot case through a controversial lens.

Dominique Pelicot was convicted in late 2024 for a series of gruesome crimes that spanned nearly ten years. He was found guilty of drugging his wife Gisèle and recruiting dozens of strangers to assault her while she was unconscious in their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France. Gisèle Pelicot became a global symbol of resilience and courage after she made the bold decision to waive her right to anonymity during the trial.

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Her public stance transformed a personal tragedy into a worldwide focal point for discussions on sexual violence and victim rights. However, the book by Sabine Prokhoris seeks to challenge this narrative. The psychoanalyst explores the concept of coercive control, describing it as a deadly tango where the victim allegedly plays along with the abuser. The book controversially asserts that Gisèle was actually consenting to the rapes she suffered while under the influence of drugs.

Book Claims Victim Consent To Rapes

Furthermore, the text claims that Gisèle's refusal to have her trial held in a closed session and her allowance for the broadcasting of the pornographic images in court were motivated by a desire for exhibitionistic enjoyment, a claim that directly contradicts her testimony that she was unaware of the images being taken. The reaction from Gisèle Pelicot's legal team and supporters has been one of shock and anger.

Her lawyer, Antoine Camus, stated that they are currently studying the most appropriate legal actions to take in response to this violation of privacy. His colleague, Stéphane Babonneau, emphasized that a significant ethical and legal line had been crossed by using pornographic photos to support a narrative that paints Gisèle as a false victim. He described the act as an attempt to smear her reputation rather than engage in legitimate debate.

The publisher's actions have drawn sharp criticism for exploiting a victim's trauma for commercial gain and for attempting to discredit the verdict of a trial that resulted in Dominique Pelicot receiving a twenty-year prison sentence. Additionally, fifty other men were convicted of various sexual offenses related to the crimes.

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Critics Condemn Exploitation Of Trauma

Despite the harrowing nature of the case, which sparked international demonstrations and admiration for Gisèle's courage, the publisher's decision to weaponize her private images has reignited painful wounds and drawn condemnation from those who view it as a direct attack on the principles of justice and victim protection.