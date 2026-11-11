French Raid on Ritz Hotel Links to Alleged Al Fayed Abuse Network

French authorities raid the Ritz Paris hotel linked to late tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed amid allegations of human trafficking and rape, prompting cooperation with UK police and further investigations.

The Paris Ritz Hotel, the Parisian establishment where Princess Diana stepped out moments before her death, has been seized by French police as part of a broader investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape cases linked to late Egyptian‑British tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed.

Raid Targets Al Fayed Properties in France

On 15 October 2026, French investigators entered the Ritz Paris in the 1st arrondissement, the Villa Sainte‑Thérèse in Saint‑Tropez, and Villa Windsor in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. The raids were carried out with the assistance of British investigators, and several individuals were detained while digital evidence was seized.

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The operations followed claims first surfaced in a 2024 BBC documentary, in which former Harrods owner and football‑club proprietor Al Fayed was accused of rape and sexual abuse, including allegations that he trafficked women and girls across his network of properties.

Al Fayed's Alleged Network and British Cooperation

Mohamed Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at age 94, had owned not only the Ritz but also the Villa Sainte‑Thérèse, a former love nest on the French Riviera, and the Villa Windsor, once the residence of ex‑King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson. After the tycoon's death, hundreds of women and girls have alleged that they were sexually abused by him and his associate Salah Al Fayed, who died in 2010.

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French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into "charges of human trafficking committed in an organised gang, aggravated pimping committed in an organised gang and rape" allegedly linked to Al Fayed. The investigators are working in conjunction with UK police, who have been urged by survivor advocates to conduct parallel searches of Al Fayed's British properties.

Community Response and Next Steps

Survivor advocacy groups, including Justice for Fayed and Harrods Survivors, have called for the Metropolitan Police to investigate all properties tied to Al Fayed. They argue that the Paris raids represent only the beginning of a comprehensive inquiry that must encompass Britain and other locations where victims claim abuse occurred.

Seven people have been questioned under caution so far, including four women in their 40s to 80s and three men in their 60s to 80s. The Metropolitan Police described the investigation into potential facilitators of Al Fayed's alleged offenses as one of the largest and most complex cases the department is currently handling.

French authorities have placed the investigation under their specialist trafficking unit and organised‑crime prosecutors. Further development will be announced by the Paris prosecutor's office, which continues to examine evidence gathered during the raids and interviews with victims who have been cooperatively engaged in the investigation.