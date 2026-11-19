Arnaud Logan admitted to damaging the Stone of Destiny exhibit in Perth Museum, causing nearly £10,000 in repairs. The suspect fled to Australia before arrest.

Arnaud Hercules Harixcalde Logan, a 36-year-old French national, has formally admitted to maliciously damaging the display case housing the Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 12 of last year, resulting in nearly £10,000 worth of damage to the reinforced glass enclosure. Logan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday to enter his guilty plea for the destruction of the historic artifact's protective casing.

Details of the Damage Incident

CCTV footage presented to the court captured Logan striking the reinforced glass cabinet 24 times with a blue-and-white hammer. The force of these impacts shattered the casing, scattering glass fragments across the exhibit floor. The specific cost to repair the damaged glass panel was determined to be £9,071, bringing the total estimated damage to nearly £10,000. The self-contained gallery space housed the stone in a cabinet valued at approximately £35,000, with individual panels worth £5,000 each.

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Museum staff and visitors reacted immediately to the disturbance. Two witnesses, who later took the hammer from Logan, entered the room containing the stone at 1.45 pm after hearing loud banging noises. Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court that members of the public appeared distressed and panicked, leading staff to evacuate the entire building. Logan, dressed in a Jacobite-style costume, was tackled by a visitor and a museum member of staff following the incident.

Logan Claims Birthright and Political Demands

During the incident, Logan declared that it was his birthright to sit on the Stone of Destiny, the historic artefact traditionally used for the coronation of Scotland's monarchs. He also demanded the reinstatement of the French monarchy. Logan claimed that the Logan clan had been betrayed and that the stone had been stolen from him by the authorities. He identified himself as Logan and insisted on the political restoration he sought while in custody.

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The stone itself remains the property of the Crown and was not physically damaged during the episode. However, the room housing the artefact was closed to the public for three months to allow for necessary repairs. Logan, who is a student but grew up in Sydney, appeared in court last year partially dressed in the traditional Jacobite costume he wore when he was initially arrested for the offence.

Breach of Bail and International Pursuit

Logan admitted to a second charge of breaching bail by failing to sign in with police in Edinburgh for several months. After being granted bail with the condition that he handed in his passport to police, Logan fled to Australia. This action led to the issuance of an international arrest warrant for his return to face justice in Scotland. He remained at large until his capture at Edinburgh Airport upon his return to Scotland on September 7.

Logan represented himself during the court proceedings. Sheriff Jennifer Bain, KC, described the case as very concerning, noting that Logan now accepts the malicious damage of a national treasure. The Sheriff deemed Logan a potential flight risk due to his previous escape and remanded him in custody. His sentencing has been deferred for reports and is scheduled to take place on January 6.