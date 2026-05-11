A French woman who was on the rat virus cruise ship has been confirmed to have been taken ill with the disease, and her condition is 'deteriorating,' health officials have said. French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the woman was among five French passengers on board. The other four tested negative but will be re-tested and monitored, she said.

A French woman who was on the rat virus cruise ship has been confirmed to have been taken ill with the disease, and her condition is 'deteriorating,' health officials have said.

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the woman was among five French passengers on board. The other four tested negative but will be re-tested and monitored, she said. What is key, is to act at the start and break the virus transmission chains, Ms Rist said. The World Health Organisation has recommended, but not mandated, a 42-day quarantine for passengers once they have returned home alongside ‘active follow-up’, including daily checks for symptoms such as fever.

Around 150 passengers and crew have begun flying back from Spain’s Canary Islands on military and government aircraft, with 22 British passengers arriving in Merseyside on Sunday. Yet, some health experts are concerned people may not strictly isolate for six weeks, with the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying his organisation does not ‘force’ its guidance. France said all of its evacuees — including one person now showing symptoms — have been placed in strict isolation until further notice.

The French Prime Minister said a decree would be issued to authorise measures needed to protect the public. Officials said he would be treated in a specially prepared negative-pressure chamber at Attikon University Hospital. So far, three passengers — a Dutch husband and wife and a German woman — have died, while a small number of others have fallen ill. In the UK, evacuated passengers have spent their first night at an isolation facility after being repatriated from Tenerife.

A chartered Titan Airways flight transported the passengers from the Canary Islands to Manchester Airport on Sunday evening. Twenty British passengers, who were tested for hantavirus before getting on the flight, were taken to isolate at the UK’s initial Covid quarantine site at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside. One German national, who is a UK resident, and one Japanese passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship are also being monitored at Arrowe Park.

The UK Government took the Japanese passenger at the request of the Tokyo government and they will complete their isolation in the UK in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance. Strict infection control measures were in place throughout the journey to Arrowe Park, with passengers, crew, drivers and medical teams all wearing personal protective equipment such as face masks.

A French woman who was on the rat virus cruise ship has been confirmed to have been taken ill with the disease, and her condition is ‘deteriorating,’ health officials have said. The singer claims that she has asked the electronics company to cease using her likeness to sell TVs, but the brand had ‘repeatedly refused’





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