Fresh Appeal Launched 30 Years After Murder of Janet Murgatroyd

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of the murder of Janet Murgatroyd, who was killed in Preston in 1996. The case remains one of Lancashire's unsolved homicides and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward, highlighting advances in DNA technology.

On the evening of Saturday, June 15, 1996, Janet Murgatroyd , a young woman from Penwortham, visited The Adelphi pub in Preston with a friend. Later that night, she left the establishment in the company of a young man she had been speaking to and walked toward the city centre.

The two separated near Tokyo Jo's nightclub, after which Janet was seen walking alone on Fishergate and Fishergate Hill, heading in the direction of her home in Penwortham. In the early hours of Sunday, June 16, two witnesses returning from a night out reported hearing a woman's wail and observing a man crouched by the riverbank near the Holme Road car park, close to Penwortham Bridge which spans the River Ribble.

Later that day, a dog walker discovered Janet's body in the River Ribble near Penwortham Old Bridge. The investigation concluded that she had been attacked, left unconscious near the water, and the rising tide carried her body to the location where it was found. Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley emphasized that Janet was entitled to feel safe on her journey home and that someone saw her that night.

The case remains open and is one of approximately forty unsolved homicides in Lancashire over the past century. Police note that DNA and forensic technologies have advanced dramatically since 1996, offering new hope for analysis. A previous appeal twenty-one years ago yielded some new information but no suspect was identified. The force currently has no suspects but is urging anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to come forward.

Relationships and loyalties may have changed over the decades, enabling individuals to share what they know. The Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Police are particularly interested in anyone who was in the Fishergate Hill and Penwortham Bridge area late on June 15 into the early hours of June 16 and has not yet spoken to officers





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Murder Unsolved Case Preston River Ribble 1996 Janet Murgatroyd Cold Case Review Lancashire Police Crimestoppers Reward

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