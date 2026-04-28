Friends Cast Still Earns $20 Million a Year in Residuals, Reveals Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow has disclosed that she and her Friends co-stars continue to earn a substantial $20 million annually from the show's ongoing syndication, offering a glimpse into the enduring financial success of the iconic sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow has revealed the astonishing amount of money she and her fellow Friends cast members continue to earn annually from the show's enduring popularity.

Kudrow, known for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay across ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, shared that the cast collectively receives a remarkable $20 million each year in residuals. This income stream stems from the continued global syndication of the beloved sitcom, even after their highly publicized reunion special on HBO Max in 2021, where each cast member reportedly earned $2.5 million.

The original cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry, and Kudrow – strategically negotiated their salaries, escalating from $22,500 per episode in the first season to an impressive $1 million per episode in the final two seasons. Kudrow’s revelation came during an interview with The Times, where she also reflected on the show’s lasting impact, particularly in light of Matthew Perry’s recent passing.

She admitted to rewatching Friends after Perry’s death and gaining a newfound appreciation for the show’s quality. Previously, she had focused on her own performance and areas for improvement, but now she recognizes the brilliance of the entire ensemble. Kudrow praised her co-stars, highlighting Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s exceptional performances, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc’s comedic timing, and Matthew Perry’s unparalleled talent.

She acknowledged that the creative synergy within the cast was unique and unlikely to be replicated in future projects. Despite her current success, Kudrow previously expressed feeling somewhat overlooked during the show’s initial run, often referred to as 'the sixth Friend.

' She noted that while her co-stars secured prominent film roles, she struggled to find similar opportunities, feeling a lack of clear career direction. However, Kudrow’s career has flourished since Friends, including her critically acclaimed HBO series, The Comeback, which is currently in its third season.

Michael Patrick King, the co-creator of The Comeback, expressed surprise that Kudrow wasn’t inundated with offers during her Friends fame, pointing out that she was the first cast member to win an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Kudrow credits her role in the 1999 comedy Analyze This as a turning point, leading to more substantial roles.

She also recounted her swift return to work just ten days after giving birth to her son, Julian, in 1998, demonstrating her dedication to her career. In a separate interview, Kudrow clarified that her character, Phoebe, was initially quite different from her own personality, requiring significant effort to embody. Over time, however, she grew into the role and found enjoyment in portraying the eccentric character.

The enduring financial success of Friends, coupled with Kudrow’s reflections on the show and her career, provides a fascinating insight into the lasting legacy of one of television’s most beloved sitcoms





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