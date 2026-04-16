Friends Star Matt LeBlanc to Lead New CBS Crime Drama 'Flint'

Matt LeBlanc, known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in Friends, is set to star in and executive produce Flint, a new crime drama for CBS. The series will see LeBlanc play a burnt-out LAPD officer on the verge of retirement who inadvertently becomes more effective at his job by breaking rules. This marks a departure from his comedic roots into more serious territory.

Matt LeBlanc, beloved for his iconic role as Joey Tribbiani in the long-running sitcom Friends , is set to return to television in a new capacity. The 58-year-old actor is developing a crime drama titled Flint for CBS , where he will not only star but also serve as an executive producer. This marks a significant shift for LeBlanc, who has primarily been associated with comedic roles throughout his celebrated career.

His transition into more serious territory with Flint signals a new chapter for the actor, who established himself as a sitcom titan over ten seasons of Friends from 1994 to 2004. While his comedic work, including a notable self-parody in the show Episodes, remains his most recognized output, Flint promises to showcase a different facet of his acting talent. In Flint, LeBlanc is slated to portray a Los Angeles police officer nearing the end of his career. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when his retirement is postponed by a five-year service extension. Facing profound burnout, the character begins to deliberately break rules in an attempt to force his own dismissal. Ironically, these rule-breaking antics lead him to become a more effective lawman, a development first reported by The Wrap. The project is being developed in collaboration with Evan Katz, who previously served as an executive producer on the critically acclaimed Kiefer Sutherland series 24. This partnership between LeBlanc and Katz suggests a commitment to crafting a compelling and potentially gritty crime drama. LeBlanc's journey to global stardom began with Friends on NBC, alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry. Following the show's conclusion in 2004, he attempted to replicate his success with a spin-off series, Joey, which aired on NBC for two seasons before its cancellation in 2006. Despite this setback, LeBlanc found renewed sitcom success by playing a fictionalized version of himself in Episodes. This Hollywood satire, co-created by David Crane (also a co-creator of Friends), ran for five seasons from 2011 to 2017 and earned LeBlanc his first Golden Globe award. He later joined CBS with the sitcom Man with a Plan, a working-class family comedy set in Pittsburgh that aired from 2016 to 2020. During this period, LeBlanc also hosted Top Gear in the UK from 2016 to 2019, departing the show due to the demanding time commitment and extensive travel, which he felt detracted too much from his family and friends, as he stated to the BBC. Man with a Plan marked his final role as a series regular on a television show, concluding in the same year he participated in the HBO Max Friends reunion special. LeBlanc has been candid about how his considerable wealth, accumulated from his television work, has afforded him a more relaxed lifestyle. He once remarked in 2018 on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan that his absolute favorite thing in the world to do is nothing, highlighting his contentment with a less demanding schedule. The immense success of Friends meant that by the end of its run, he and his main co-stars were each earning $1 million per episode, and the reunion special alone reportedly brought in $2.5 million for him. He expressed feeling fortunate and thankful for his success, acknowledging that the 12 years dedicated to Friends and Joey represented a significant amount of work, and that his current ability to prioritize leisure is a welcome reward





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Matt LeBlanc to Star in New CBS Crime Drama 'Flint'Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc is set to headline and executive produce Flint, a new crime drama in development at CBS. The series will see LeBlanc play a burnout police officer on the verge of retirement who inadvertently becomes a more effective lawman by breaking rules.

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